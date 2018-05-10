Opioid Alternative Gaining Traction As Street Drug As Doctors Adjust Painkiller Prescription Practices

Gabapentin was involved in more than a third of Kentucky overdose deaths last year. The pills enhance the euphoric effects of heroin and when taken alone in high doses can produce a marijuana-like high. In other news on the crisis: the judge overseeing a massive combined lawsuit against drugmakers plans to hold a brief open-court session; the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday approved 25 opioid-related bills; and more.

Stateline: Abuse Of Opioid Alternative Gabapentin Is On The Rise

Recently, gabapentin has started showing up in a substantial number of overdose deaths in hard-hit Appalachian states. The neuropathic (nerve-related) pain reliever was involved in more than a third of Kentucky overdose deaths last year. Drug users say gabapentin pills, known as “johnnies” or “gabbies,” which often sell for less than a dollar each, enhance the euphoric effects of heroin and when taken alone in high doses can produce a marijuana-like high. (Vestal, 5/10)

The Associated Press: Judge To Briefly Open Court During Opioid Lawsuits Talks

A federal judge hoping to settle hundreds of lawsuits filed by government entities over the opioid crisis is planning a brief open-court session as settlement talks continue. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland is presiding over lawsuits filed by more than 600 local and county governments and Indian tribes regarding the crisis that killed 42,000 Americans in 2016. Polster plans to open court for an hour on Thursday before closing it again during negotiations. (5/10)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Cleveland Federal Judge Over Opioid Litigation Orders DEA To Release Painkiller Sales Data For Entire U.S.

A federal judge in Cleveland overseeing hundreds of federal lawsuits filed against drug companies by local governments over the nation's opioid epidemic ordered the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to release additional information about prescription drug sales in the U.S., saying the information is necessary as the litigation and settlement talks proceed. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster wrote Tuesday that information from the Automated Reports and Consolidated Ordering System, or ARCOS, database "has proved to be extremely informative" for the six states that had its data released following an order the judge issued in April. (Heisig, 5/9)

Politico Pro: House Panel Advances 25 Opioid Measures With Bipartisan Backing

The House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday approved 25 opioid-related bills as part of the panel’s broader work to address the drug abuse crisis. All measures advanced with bipartisan support, despite some complaints from Democrats that the efforts do not provide new money for states. (Ehley, 5/9)

Chicago Sun Times: The More We Crack Down On Opioid Prescriptions, The More We See Overdose Deaths

In a speech on Monday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the Justice Department is striving to “bring down” both “opioid prescriptions” and “overdose deaths.” But a study published the following day suggests those two goals may be at odds with each other, highlighting the potentially perverse consequences of trying to stop people from getting the drugs they want. (Sullum, 5/9)

Kaiser Health News: For The Babies Of The Opioid Crisis, The Best Care May Be Mom’s Recovery

The halls at UNC Horizons day care are quiet at 5 p.m. Amanda Williammee pauses at the toddler classroom window to watch 2-year-old daughter Taycee. “I like to peek in on her and see what she’s doing before she sees me,” Williammee nearly whispers. “I love watching her, it’s too funny.” There’s a dance party in progress and then Taycee spots her mom, screams and comes running to the door. (Tribble, 5/10)

San Jose Mercury News: Contra Costa County Sues Drug Makers Over Opioid Epidemic

Contra Costa County is among 30 California counties suing pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors for their role in creating a widespread opioid epidemic. The lawsuit filed by Contra Costa County seeks reimbursement of taxpayer funds that have been spent responding to the opioid epidemic in the county and for ongoing costs, such as emergency response for overdoses, prevention, monitoring and treatment. (Sciacca, 5/9)

