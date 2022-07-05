Opioid Distributors Win In West Virginia Lawsuit Over Pill Epidemic
In a bench trial lawsuit, a federal judge ruled that McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen did not create a public nuisance in a West Virginia county where 81 million opioid pills were distributed over 8 years.
AP:
US Judge Finds For 3 Drug Distributors In WVa Opioid Lawsuit
A federal judge on Monday ruled in favor of three major U.S. drug distributors in a landmark lawsuit that accused them of causing a health crisis by distributing 81 million pills over eight years in one West Virginia county ravaged by opioid addiction. The verdict came nearly a year after closing arguments in a bench trial in the lawsuit filed by Cabell County and the city of Huntington against AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. (Raby, 7/5)
Bloomberg:
Opioid Distributors Win Case Alleging They Fueled Drug Abuse In West Virginia
US District Judge David Faber said in an opinion Monday that McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corp. didn’t create a public nuisance in Cabell County, West Virginia, and its largest city, Huntington. The plaintiffs said that between 2006 and 2014 the companies delivered more than 127 million painkillers to pharmacies in the county -- or about 142 pills annually for each man, woman and child in the area. (Feeley, 7/5)
The Hill:
Federal Judge Rules In Favor Of Pharmaceutical Companies In West Virginia Opioid Case
Judge David Faber rejected arguments from the city of Huntington, W.Va., and the Cabel County Commission that AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp.’s distribution of prescription opioids in Huntington and Cabel County caused an opioid epidemic and a “public nuisance” in those areas. The opioid crisis has taken a considerable toll on the citizens of Cabell County and the City of Huntington,” the ruling reads. “And while there is a natural tendency to assign blame in such cases, they must be decided not based on sympathy, but on the facts and the law. In view of the court’s findings and conclusions, the court finds that judgment should be entered in defendants’ favor.” (Gans, 7/4)
In other news about America's drug crisis —
KHN:
Crowdsourced Data On Overdoses Pinpoints Where To Help
Men lined up outside the Corner of Hope, a homeless resource center, eyeing free supplies on plastic shelves inside a white van. Some wanted bags with toiletries or condoms, but others took kits that help them safely use drugs or naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medicine. (Rayasam, 7/5)
Anchorage Daily News:
A Simple Solution For A Complex Problem: Palmer Installs Alaska’s First Publicly Funded Used-Needle Box
This month, a shiny blue receptacle that resembles a mailbox was installed in an alley behind Mat-Su Urgent Care in Palmer, across the street from the local fire department. The unassuming box marks a major step in a long-running campaign to combat the public health hazards posed by used hypodermic needles: It’s the first publicly funded used-needle disposal site in Alaska. (Berman, 7/3)
Los Angeles Times:
Can A Target Gift Card Help Sway You To Stay Off Meth?
Researchers say such “contingency management” programs use the reward systems in the brain to nudge people away from drug use. “This isn’t just paying people to do what they should do,” said Steve Shoptaw, a UCLA professor of family medicine who has researched treatments for stimulant use disorder. “This is an intervention that actually stimulates the brain to work in different ways so that their goals are met.” (Alpert Reyes, 7/4)