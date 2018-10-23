Opioid Fatalities Are Finally Falling, But Experts Caution That Trend Could Just Be A Blip

“After 40 years of this predictable growth pattern, we can hope that the curve is finally bending downward for good,” Dr. Donald Burke, the dean of University of Pittsburgh’s Graduate School of Public Health, told Stat. “But history tells us to interpret these wobbles cautiously.” News on the national drug crisis comes out of California, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, as well.

Stat: Is A Recent Fall In Overdose Deaths Temporary Or A Sign Of A Corner Turned?

The number of fatal drug overdoses nationwide has fallen for six consecutive months, fueling hopes that the downturn marks not just a reprieve but a long-lasting shift in the tide of the addiction crisis. Annual U.S. drug overdoses have been tracking upward for nearly four decades, and the rate of growth increased sharply in the last few years with the onset of the opioid epidemic. (Joseph, 10/23)

KQED: Some Women Recovering From Opioid Addiction Wary Of Painkillers During Childbirth

When she was in her early 20s, Nicole Veum says she made a lot of mistakes. “I was really sad and I didn’t want to feel my feelings,” she said. “I turned to the most natural way I could find to cover that all up, and I started using drugs: prescription pills, heroin for a little bit of time.” (Dembosky, 10/23)

The Associated Press: New Hampshire Disputes Analysis Of Opioid Grant Spending

An analysis by The Associated Press shows New Hampshire was slower than most other states in spending its first wave of emergency money from Congress to target the opioid crisis. But state officials said Monday the numbers don't accurately reflect the state's payment system, and that contracts are in place accounting for nearly all of the funds. (Ramer, 10/22)

Boston Globe: Should Alcohol And Marijuana Stores Be Banned From Opening Near Addiction Treatment Centers?

Boston should consider banning marijuana and liquor stores from opening near addiction treatment centers, City Councilor Lydia Edwards said, prompting objections from industry groups that believe such “buffer zones” could be illegal. Edwards has called for a hearing on whether the city should impose buffer zones around treatment centers that would prevent new alcohol and marijuana stores from opening nearby. (Adams, 10/22)

NH Times Union: State Has New Weapon In Battle Against Opioid Crisis With Friendship House

A new and expanded Friendship House, the North Country’s only residential substance abuse treatment center, has officially opened. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility was held Oct. 19, The center has 32 treatment rooms - 14 more than before - as well as a four-bed medical detoxification unit. (Koziol, 10/22)

