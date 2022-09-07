Opioid Trial Of Big-Name Pharmacies Begins In New Mexico
Walgreens, Walmart and Kroger were accused of failing to act as a "dam" against illegitimate opioid prescriptions. In other news, part of California's aid-in-dying law has been struck down, a third case of West Nile virus has been found in Massachusetts, and more.
Reuters:
Pharmacy Operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger Begin Opioid Trial In New Mexico
U.S. pharmacy operators Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart Inc and Kroger Co on Tuesday faced off against the state of New Mexico in the latest trial over their alleged role in the U.S. opioid epidemic, following recent high-profile losses for pharmacies in other lawsuits. New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, in his opening statement, argued that the pharmacies were supposed to act as a "dam" against a flood of illegitimate opioid prescriptions by refusing to fill prescriptions with "red flags" that signaled abuse. (Pierson, 9/6)
In news from California and Washington state —
San Francisco Chronicle:
Judge Strikes Down Part Of California’s Aid-In-Dying Law After Challenge From Christian Medical Group
A federal judge says part of California’s aid-in-dying law is unconstitutional because it requires physicians, regardless of personal objections, to report a terminally ill patient’s request for life-ending medication. (Egelko, 9/6)
San Francisco Chronicle:
San Francisco's Ambitious Plan To Tackle The Growing Drug Crisis
A trio of San Francisco supervisors revealed an ambitious citywide road map Tuesday to tackle drug overdose deaths, addiction and open-air use and dealing, urging a coordinated response that uses millions from opioid lawsuit settlements to address an unprecedented crisis. (Moench, 9/6)
Reuters:
U.S. Appeals Court Upholds Washington State's Conversion Therapy Ban
A U.S. federal appeals court on Tuesday unanimously upheld Washington state's ban on conversion therapy for children, rejecting a therapist's claim that it undermined his free speech and targeted him because he is Christian. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Washington's legislature acted rationally and did not violate the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment by imposing the ban to protect the "physical and psychological well-being" of children. (Stempel, 9/6)
In news from Massachusetts, Maine, and Maryland —
The Boston Globe:
Third Human Case Of West Nile Virus Detected In Massachusetts
A 20-year-old man has been identified as the third person in Massachusetts to be infected with West Nile virus this year, state public health officials announced on Tuesday. (Fonseca, 9/6)
Bangor Daily News:
PFAS Contamination At Bangor Guard Base Could Be Spreading Into Surrounding Area
The Maine Air National Guard’s base of operations at Bangor International Airport sits atop groundwater tainted with high levels of toxic, so-called forever chemicals that seeped into it from decades of the guard using firefighting foam on the property. A report published by the U.S. Air Force last month says there’s a high risk that the contamination from those chemicals, called PFAS, has spread beyond the base property, which could contaminate area water supplies. (Loftus, 9/7)
The Baltimore Sun:
Frustration Builds Over Baltimore E. Coli Contaminated Water As Day Passes Without Updates
Frustrations mounted among West Baltimore residents and their City Council representatives Tuesday as an order to boil water due to an E. coli contamination stretched into a second day with few updates from public works officials or Mayor Brandon Scott. (Opilo, Condon and Dance, 9/6)