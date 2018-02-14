Oregon Takes Steps Toward Enshrining Right To Health Care In State Constitution

The state's House of Representatives approved the measure, sending it to the Senate. If the upper chamber passes the bill, the question will go in front of voters on November's ballot. The legislation declares, "It is the obligation of the state to ensure that every resident of Oregon has access to cost-effective, medically appropriate and affordable health care as a fundamental right."

The Associated Press: Oregon House OKs Health Care As A Right, Funding Questioned

Oregon's Legislature took a step Tuesday toward enshrining the right to health care in the state Constitution, a move that would be unprecedented in the United States but raises serious funding questions. The House of Representatives' 35-25 endorsement of the bill sends it to the state Senate, whose approval would put the proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot for Oregon voters in the November election. The move comes as the Trump administration has tried to dismantle former President Barack Obama's health care law. (2/13)

The Oregonian: Oregon House Democrats Pass Universal Health Care Proposal, Amid Questions Over Cost

Both Rep. Mitch Greenlick, a Portland Democrat and chief sponsor of the resolution, and Republican Rep. Julie Parrish of West Linn, who voted against it, asked legislative lawyers to weigh in on whether the proposed constitutional amendment would force the state to pick up the bill to ensure everyone has health care. (Borrud, 2/13)

