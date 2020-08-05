Outbreak Of Rare, Polio-Like Disease Possible This Year, CDC Warns
But some health experts say precautions such as mask-wearing and school closures could help minimize the risk of acute flaccid myelitis, a neurologic condition that mostly affects children.
The Hill:
CDC Expects 2020 Outbreak Of Rare, Life-Threatening Condition Affecting Children
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned parents and doctors Tuesday that it expects another outbreak this year of a rare but life-threatening condition that mostly affects children. Outbreaks of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), a serious neurologic condition that can cause paralysis, typically peak every two years between August and November. The last peak occurred in 2018, when 238 cases were reported to the CDC. (Hellmann, 8/4)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
CDC Expects 2020 Outbreak Of Deadly ACM
The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday it anticipates 2020 will be another peak year for cases of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), an uncommon-but-serious neurological condition that affects mostly children. The disease has peaked every two years between August and November in the United States since 2014. The CDC released a new report to alert health care providers to a possible outbreak this year. (Darnell, 8/4)
AP:
COVID-19 Measures Could Disrupt Rare Polio-Like Disease
Health experts once thought 2020 might be the worst year yet for a rare paralyzing disease that has been hitting U.S. children for the past decade. But they now say the coronavirus pandemic could disrupt the pattern for the mysterious illnesses, which spike every other year starting in late summer. Scientists say it’s possible that mask wearing, school closures and others measures designed to stop spread of the coronavirus may also hamper spread of the virus suspected of causing the paralyzing disease. (Stobbe, 8/4)