Pan-Global Pandemic Update: European Leaders Warily Eye Second Wave
News from across the globe on how various countries continue to struggle with coronavirus outbreaks.
The Washington Post:
Europe Fears Second Coronavirus Wave, As Covid-19 Cases Rise
Several European countries that had their coronavirus outbreaks under control have begun to see a rise in cases that is feeding fears of a second wave. Governments are urging their citizens to be more vigilant amid the lure of summer gatherings and vacations, while health officials warn that lax public attitudes are putting the continent on a dangerous trajectory. A spike in infections has led Belgium to ramp up restrictions on social contact, while Spain has closed gyms and nightclubs in Barcelona. (Morris, Birnbaum and Weber-Steinhaus, 7/28)
The Hill:
More Than Half Of Spanish Coronavirus Patients Suffering From Neurological Problems: Research
More than half of patients in Spain suffering from the coronavirus have reported neurological symptoms including the loss of taste or sense of smell, according to a new study. The study, published in early June in the scientific journal Neurology, found that 57 percent of COVID-19 patients in two Spanish hospitals reported at least one neurological symptom, ranging from milder symptoms such as headaches and dizziness to more severe symptoms including psychosis, insomnia and anxiety. (Bowden, 7/28)
Reuters:
Heathrow Tells UK: Do Passenger Testing Or Lose 'Quarantine Roulette'
Heathrow Airport, Europe’s busiest airport, called on Britain to urgently introduce a passenger testing regime, warning that without one it would lose a game of global “quarantine roulette” after coronavirus stalled aviation. “The UK needs a passenger testing regime and fast,” Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said. “Without it, Britain is just playing a game of quarantine roulette.” “Our European competitors are racing ahead with passenger testing, if the UK doesn’t act soon global Britain will be nothing more than a campaign slogan,” Holland-Kaye said. (Young and Sandle, 7/29)
Reuters:
Britain Secures 60 Million Doses Of Sanofi/GSK COVID-19 Vaccine
Britain has signed a deal for up to 60 million doses of a possible COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Sanofi (SASY.PA) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L), it said on Wednesday, its fourth such arrangement as the race to tame the pandemic heats up. No vaccine has yet been approved for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus that has killed more than 659,000 people and unleashed economic havoc worldwide. (Smout and Blamont, 7/29)
The Wall Street Journal:
Italy Deploys Troops To Stop Migrants Breaking Coronavirus Quarantine
The Italian government will send soldiers to Sicily to stop recently arrived migrants leaving holding centers after a raft of breakouts in recent days, including some by people who had been quarantined to contain the spread of the coronavirus.The government has said none of the escapees had tested positive for the virus and that most had been caught soon after breaking out of the facilities. (Legorano and Sylvers, 7/28)
AP:
Hard Hit Australian State Sees New Cases Drop
Australia’s hard-hit Victoria state has recorded its lowest daily tally of COVID-19 cases in nine days while the state premier is expressing hope that it is the start of a downward trend. Victoria on Wednesday reported 295 new cases and nine deaths, seven of which were in aged care homes which are bearing the brunt of the pandemic. The state reported 384 new infections on Tuesday, down from a record 532 cases on Monday. (7/29)