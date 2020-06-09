Pandemic, Protests Shine Light On Deep Health Disparities And Racism Baked Into Medical System

During the pandemic, black Americans have been dying at about 2.4 times the rate of white Americans. But that's just a snapshot of deep-rooted health disparities in the country. Not only are black Americans at a greater risk of certain diseases, they also face racism in the medical system that can lead to poorer outcomes. Meanwhile, health officials are still worried that the protests will lead to another surge in COVID-19 cases.

Stat: ‘The Direct Result Of Racism’: Covid-19 Lays Bare How Discrimination Drives Health Disparities Among Black People

The disparities have long been documented. Black people are more likely than white people to die from cancer. They are more likely to suffer from chronic pain, diabetes, and depression. Black children report higher levels of stress. Black mothers are more likely to die in childbirth. (Keshavan, 6/9)

The Associated Press: Behind Virus And Protests: A Chronic US Economic Racial Gap

The United States has been here before, staring into the deep chasm that divides white and black Americans. It happened after cities burned in 1967, after Los Angeles erupted with the 1992 acquittal of police officers who beat Rodney King, after the 2014 police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. After those upheavals came talk of change — of reforming policing, yes, but also of expanding economic opportunity to black Americans who have been disproportionately left behind in one of the world’s richest countries. (Wiseman, 6/8)

NBC News: A Tale Of Two ZIP Codes: COVID-19 Exposes Deep Disparities In U.S. Schools

Kenedi Cain and Xavier Prater, who live 4 1/2 miles apart, are both dedicated high school students with high hopes for college — she wants to be a film director, he hopes to be an architect. When COVID-19 hit and schools across the country closed their doors and transitioned to online learning, they both found themselves in the same predicament: neither had a computer. But Xavier, 17, who lives in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, received a laptop from his school a few days after it closed. Kenedi, 16, who lives in Detroit, did not. (Abou-Sabe, Romo, McFadden and Abdel-Baqui, 6/8)

NPR: Chicago Tackles COVID-19 Disparities In Hard Hit Black And Latino Neighborhoods

When COVID-19 first hit the United States, it spread through communities of color at alarmingly disproportionate rates. This was especially true in Chicago. More than 70% of the city's first coronavirus deaths were African-American. Those numbers have declined, but black residents continue to die at a rate two- to three-times higher than the city's white residents. Researchers believe underlying health conditions that are prevalent in Latinx and black communities, such as hypertension and diabetes, make residents there more vulnerable to the disease. (Corley, 6/9)

NPR: Even In Coronavirus Crisis, WHO Believes That Public Protests Are Important

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization took time at its daily press conference to address another pressing issue: the wave of protests against police violence and racial injustice. The demonstrations began in the U.S. when George Floyd died on May 25 after a police officer had pressed a knee into his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds while detaining him in Minneapolis. The protests are now spreading around the world to Europe, Africa and other regions. (Huang and Aubrey, 6/8)

Politico: Protests 'Not A Good Idea' When It Comes To Spread Of Virus, Experts Say

Scientists worry that the mass gatherings could result in a new surge in coronavirus cases. "You don't have to be a virologist or an epidemiologist or a physician to understand why this is a risk in the current day and age when" the novel coronavirus is still circulating," said virologist Menno D. de Jong at the University of Amsterdam. De Jong said people should be able to protest — but even demonstrators need to maintain social distancing. (Deutsch, 6/8)

The Associated Press: Can Tear Gas And Pepper Spray Increase Virus Spread?

Police departments have used tear gas and pepper spray on protesters in recent weeks, raising concern that the chemical agents could increase the spread of the coronavirus. The chemicals are designed to irritate the mucous membranes of the eyes, nose and throat. They make people cough, sneeze and pull off their masks as they try to breathe. Medical experts say those rushing to help people sprayed by tear gas could come into close contact with someone already infected with the virus who is coughing infectious particles. (Johnson, 6/8)

Kaiser Health News: For EMTs, There’s No ‘Rule Book’ For Facing A Pandemic And Protests At Once

Emergency medical services across the country, already burdened by the high demands of COVID-19, have faced added pressure in the past week as they responded to protests ignited by the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police. The need to protect themselves against the coronavirus adds another complication to emergency crews’ efforts in these dangerous conditions. Their personal protective equipment (PPE) can be difficult to wear in a crowd, said emergency medical services officials. (Heredia Rodriguez, 6/9)

