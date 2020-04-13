Pandemic Shines Harsh Light On Racial Disparities, As Well As Cultural And Class Divides In America

Black Americans are disproportionately affected by the coronavirus because of societal and economic factors that are rooted in deep disparities that existed long before the pandemic. The outbreak is largely falling on an urban-rural divide, which exacerbates a growing chasm between the two demographics that can be seen reflected in everything from political beliefs to the reaction to the crisis.

Politico: Mayors, Governor Call Out Racial Health Disparities Highlighted By Coronavirus

Mayors from two of the nation's biggest cities on Sunday called out racial health disparities that have been starkly highlighted by the ongoing coronavirus crisis as early data suggest the virus disproportionately affects black and brown Americans. Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C., on Sunday said the coronavirus pandemic is casting a “spotlight” on health disparities among African Americans that draw their roots in “slavery, racism [and] Jim Crow roles and laws.” (Beavers, 4/12)

The Hill: Maryland Governor Calls Disproportionate Coronavirus Deaths Among African Americans 'Very Disturbing'

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Sunday called the disproportionate coronavirus deaths among African Americans in his state “very disturbing.” The governor told ABC’s “This Week” that he requested a study to track the number of cases and deaths by race because it wasn’t being monitored by anyone, including the federal government. (Coleman, 4/12)

CNN: Black Americans Are Being Hammered By A Double Pandemic

It started off as a strange-sounding disease that only other folks were getting. But then it hit black people with a sudden ferocity. Many of the victims died alone, separated from family. Hospital workers were bewildered. The virus was unstoppable. (Blake, 4/12)

The Hill: Experts See Worrisome Link Between Coronavirus, Pollution

Advocates and Democratic lawmakers are raising concerns over new research that suggests air pollution, water access and other environmental conditions are exacerbating the effects of the coronavirus on low-income and minority communities. A recent Harvard study found that people who live in areas with more exposure to air pollution are more likely to die from the pandemic, while other research shows that black and Latino communities people are disproportionately affected by the disease. (Frazin, 4/12)

NPR: COVID-19 Death Rates Point To Racial, Urban-Rural Divisions

Perhaps the last thing we needed in this hyperpartisan election year was another reminder of what divides us as a nation. Then the COVID-19 crisis arrived and gave us one. The virus is affecting everyone, in one way or another, but in terms of actual sickness and death, it is disproportionately afflicting people of color. So far, at least, it is afflicting primarily those people of color who live in the most densely populated cores of our metropolitan centers. (Elving, 4/12)

The New York Times: The Coronavirus Class Divide: Space And Privacy

There are corners of America where social distancing is practiced with care, but the house in Robesonia, Pa., that Mark Stokes shares with 10 other people is not among them. Housemates come and go to jobs in fast food and a chocolate factory, sharing a single shower. Dirty dishes crowd the kitchen that no one cleans. Lacking a bed, Mr. Stokes, a freshman at Kutztown University, sleeps on the floor in the room of a friend who took him in when the dorms closed. (DeParle, 4/12)

Stat: As Covid-19 Surges Among Homeless, Doctors Face Difficult Choices

As a doctor at San Francisco’s safety net hospital, Katie Brooks takes pride in caring for the city’s most vulnerable patients. But as the Covid-19 pandemic puts further stress on city resources already stretched to the limit, Brooks says it’s harder than ever to help those who are homeless. “I am having a really tough time discharging people from the hospital to anywhere but to the street,” said Brooks, a hospitalist at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. (Bond, 4/11)

KQED: Grocers Serving Low-Income Neighborhoods Pinched By Shortages, Rising Prices

While empty shelves are now a common sight at markets of all sizes, small store owners say they are bearing the brunt of a food supply chain strained by consumers overbuying groceries while under shelter-in-place orders. The increased demand has pushed up prices for some staples nationwide, say experts, raising costs for retailers and consumers. (Romero, 4/10)

