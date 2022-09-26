Paramedic-Given Ketamine Overdose Found As Cause Of Death In Colorado
The 2019 death of 23 year-old Elijah McClain has become more complex now that an amended autopsy shows McClain's death was from a too-high dose of ketamine delivered by paramedics. Also in the news: a Juul settlement in Maine, a wrongful death suit in San Mateo, and more.
The Washington Post:
Elijah McClain Died Of Ketamine Shot From Medics, Amended Autopsy Says
Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man whose death in 2019 after an encounter with police helped fuel calls for law enforcement accountability, died because paramedics injected him with a dose of ketamine that was too high for someone his size, according to an amended autopsy report publicly released Friday. The conclusion is a drastic departure from the original autopsy report, released several months after the fatal confrontation in Aurora, Colo., which said there was not enough evidence to determine how McClain died. (Hawkins, 9/24)
In other health news from across the U.S. —
Bangor Daily News:
Maine To Walk Away From Multi-Million Dollar Juul Settlement
Maine was set to receive about $11 million over the next six to 10 years as part of a nearly $440 million settlement between the manufacturer and 33 states and territories. The investigation found that Juul had marketed its products to youth. However, as part of the agreement, Juul wanted states to waive the rights of school districts to pursue their own lawsuits, according to the Maine AG’s Office. Maine wasn’t willing to agree to that. (Lundy, 9/23)
Bay Area News Group:
San Mateo Care Home Faces Wrongful Death Suit After Second Resident Dies From Drinking Cleaning Fluid
A San Mateo assisted-living facility is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after a second resident died from drinking cleaning fluid that was mistakenly served as juice. Peter Schroder Jr. was 93 years old when he died Sept. 7, 13 days after he drank the fluid during breakfast at Atria Park of San Mateo, according to the suit. Trudy F. Maxwell, 93, also died after the incident. (Turner and Green, 9/24)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
Encinitas May Extend No-Smoking Ban To Sidewalks And Streets
It may become illegal to smoke anywhere but on private property in Encinitas under a proposal that’s now undergoing city review. Acting on the recommendation of the city’s Environmental Commission, the City Council directed city staff to develop an ordinance that would expand the city’s current ban on smoking in public places to include sidewalks and roadways. The vote was 4-0, with Councilmember Kellie Hinze absent. (Henry, 9/25)
CIDRAP:
H1N2v Flu Infects Georgia Swine Handler And Fairgoer
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today reported another variant H1N2 (H1N2v) flu infection, this time in a Georgia child. Like most of the other similar cases, the child had contact with pigs and had attended agricultural fairs before symptoms began. (9/23)
Houston Chronicle:
Stigma, Racism Contribute To Low Monkeypox Vaccine Rates For Black Houstonians
Kimberly Thomas had to lie to receive the monkeypox vaccine — and she is not the only one. When a meager supply of doses became available at the Houston Health Department in July, the narrow eligibility criteria targeted men who have sex with men (MSM), specifically those with a confirmed exposure or multiple anonymous sex partners. When Thomas called to schedule an appointment, she was turned away. (Gill, 9/24)