Parsing Policy: Attempt To Have Courts Kill The Health Law Makes Sense Only To The GOP; What’s The Next Huge Idea To Lower Health Care Costs?

Editorial pages focus on these health care issues and others.

USA Today: Obamacare: Republicans Try To Kill It In Court, Avoid Blame And Backlash

Republicans have never found a convincing argument to kill off the Affordable Care Act. But now they may have found the court that may murder it anyway.And this may be the finest example yet of the success of a conservative legal movement that figured that the real unacknowledged legislators of our time are our courts. They can find a partisan means to justify any end — from partisan gerrymandering to ending health coverage for a population the size of New York State. (Jason Sattler, 7/10)

Bloomberg: Trump Health-Care Reform: He's Everywhere And Nowhere

A hodgepodge of news this week is telling the confusing and contradictory story of President Donald Trump’s efforts to change American health care. On Monday, a federal judge blocked the administration’s efforts to force drugmakers to disclose the often astronomical list prices of medicines in their TV ads. It was intended to shame pharma into lowering prices, and would have been the first of the Trump administration’s major drug-cost initiatives to actually take effect. On Tuesday, oral arguments were set for a Department of Justice-backed case that could wipe out the Affordable Care Act. Wednesday will reportedly see the president reveal an ambitious set of initiatives intended to rein in spending on kidney costs. (Max Nisen, 7/9)

Arizona Republic: Meantime, People You Elected Would Like To Kill Your Health Care

Republican attorneys general (supported by President Donald Trump) filed a lawsuit to kill the Affordable Care Act, a case heard this week by an federal appeals court in New Orleans. Arizona Attorney General Mark long ago joined that effort.If the lawsuit succeeds (it may well end up at the Supreme Court) the state of Arizona, represented by Brnovich and supported by Gov. Doug Ducey and the Republican-controlled Legislature, will have put the screws to the roughly 2.8 million Arizonans with pre-existing medical conditions. (EJ Montini, 7/10)

Salon: Trump's Attack On Obamacare Goes Critical: Surprisingly, It's Built On Enormous Lies

Hang on tight. On Tuesday, the process of immolating the Affordable Care Act will have its first day in court following a controversial ruling last year by a federal judge in Texas. Back in December we learned that Donald Trump has decided to allow the courts to kill the Affordable Care Act, primarily because cruel whimsy is the official agenda of this president’s administration. Obviously. In case you’re just joining us, this particular series of unfortunate events began with the aforementioned controversial ruling handed down by Judge Reed O’Connor, ludicrously striking down the entire Affordable Care Act as unconstitutional. (Bob Cesca, 7/9)

The Advocate: Overturning Obamacare Wouldn't Give Louisianans Better Health Coverage

The eyes of the health care world will be on a New Orleans courtroom Tuesday, as a panel from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals considers whether the Affordable Care Act should live or die. On one side are 18 states, led by Texas, seeking to invalidate the law often referred to as Obamacare. On the other are 20 states and the District of Columbia, which are asking the court to uphold it. And while Louisiana is among the plaintiffs, its residents should be hoping the state’s side loses. (7/9)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Bipartisan Immigration Bill Could Help Solve Health Care Crisis

The Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act is one way policy makers can address this worker shortage now. It’s encouraging to see bipartisan support among the bill’s list of cosponsors, which includes Ohio’s own representatives Joyce Beatty, Bob Gibbs, Bill Johnson, Steve Stivers, Tim Ryan, Anthony Gonzalez, Troy Balderson and Brad Wenstrup. By voting in favor of this bill, our nation’s leaders would help employers like hospitals hire medical professionals and address the pressing needs of our most vulnerable communities. (Vijaya Reddy, 7/9)

