Pediatricians Recommend Obese Teens Get ‘Safe And Effective’ Surgery To Control Weight

Children who have not gone through puberty may not be mature enough to understand the life-changing implications of surgery but age alone shouldn't rule it out, experts say. The new guidance was issued Sunday by the American Academy of Pediatrics

The Associated Press: More Severely Obese Kids Should Get Surgery, MD Group Says

Even some severely obese preteens should be considered for weight loss surgery, according to new recommendations. The guidance issued Sunday by the American Academy of Pediatrics is based on a review of medical evidence, including several studies showing that surgery in teens can result in marked weight loss lasting at least several years, with few complications. In many cases, related health problems including diabetes and high blood pressure vanished after surgery. (Tanner, 10/27)

CNN: Pediatricians Endorse Weight Loss Surgery For Severely Obese Kids And Teens: 'It Changed My Life'

"This policy statement focuses more upon acceptance of -- and access to -- appropriate care than anything else," said Dr. Kirk Reichard, surgical director of the Bariatric Surgery Program at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Delaware, who was a co-author of the policy statement. "Right now there's a lot of variability in what's paid for. There are certain plans that simply consider bariatric surgery under the age of 18 as experimental, which means they're not going to be covered," he said. "This policy statement specifically says that there's no specific age guideline. Furthermore, we recognize that severe obesity in children disproportionally affects racial and ethnic minorities, and the economically disadvantaged, especially for girls." (Howard, 10/27)

And for those later in life —

The Washington Post: Gaining Weight As You Get Older Isn't Inevitable

One of the most frustrating things about getting older is when the pounds pile up along with the years. Keeping weight off can be a challenge, even when you aren’t eating more or exercising less. But don’t be discouraged. Aging may be inevitable, but getting fatter need not be. Obesity affects about 40 percent of American adults, including the young and middle aged, an estimated 93.3 million adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is a serious public health problem, raising the risk of Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and certain cancers. (Cimons, 10/27)

