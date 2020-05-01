Pelosi Sets $1T Benchmark For Next Relief Package; Democrats Blast McConnell For Bringing Senators Back

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi acknowledged that the funding amount is aspirational, but that it is a good goalpost for the next relief package. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's decision to bring senators back to the Capitol is questioned.

The Associated Press: Pelosi: States, Cities Seek $1T To Avoid Layoffs From Virus

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that state and local governments are seeking up to $1 trillion for coronavirus costs, a stunning benchmark for the next aid package that’s certain to run into opposition from Senate Republicans. Pelosi acknowledged the federal government may not be able to provide that much. But she said money for “heroes” is needed to prevent layoffs as governors and mayors stare down red ink in their budgets. (Mascaro and Schreiner, 5/1)

The New York Times: Democrats Assail Mitch McConnell For Bringing Senate Back Amid Pandemic

Senate Democrats assailed Senator Mitch McConnell on Thursday for insisting on bringing the Senate back to Washington in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic, saying it could imperil not only senators and their aides, but also large numbers of low-level employees, including racial minorities at higher risk of infection and death from Covid-19. With coronavirus cases in the District of Columbia and neighboring Maryland and Virginia continuing to rise, and the region still on lockdown, senators in both parties are grappling with how to respond to the decision by Mr. McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the majority leader, to put them back to work on Monday. (Stolberg, 4/30)

The Washington Post: Democrats Question McConnell’s Decision To Return Senate To Business

A prominent Democrat suggested Thursday that the Senate’s return to work next week would put support workers on Capitol Hill — many of them racial minorities — at undue risk of contracting covid-19. The comment from Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), a former presidential candidate, was an implicit criticism of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to convene the chamber after a month-long hiatus prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, and it highlighted significant discomfort on Capitol Hill over a return to legislative business — even with social distancing precautions in place. (DeBonis and Kane, 4/30)

The Wall Street Journal: McConnell Defends Decision For Senate To Convene Amid Coronavirus

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stood by his decision to convene the Senate next week, saying it was elected officials’ duty to return to work amid the coronavirus outbreak, despite criticism from Democrats that it will put lawmakers and staff at risk. Mr. McConnell said Thursday the Senate needs to return to confirm judges and other nominations. (Andrews, 4/30)

The Hill: Capitol Physician Doesn't Have Enough Coronavirus Tests For All Lawmakers As Senate Plans Return

The capitol physician told Republican aides Thursday he does not have enough coronavirus tests for all lawmakers as senators are scheduled to return to Washington, D.C., on Monday, according to multiple media reports. The news comes after Senate aides brought up the issue of COVID-19 testing to Capitol physician Brian Monahan this week, noting that most senators are considered at-risk for contracting the coronavirus. (Moreno, 4/30)

In other news from Congress —

The Hill: McCarthy Doubtful Republicans Will Participate In Coronavirus Select Committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he hasn’t determined whether he will appoint any GOP lawmakers to the newly formed special committee overseeing coronavirus stimulus spending, telling reporters he will likely announce his decision next week. Republicans have been highly critical of the panel — which was recently approved along party lines — arguing it's politically motivated and unnecessary due to the other watchdog entities in place tasked with overseeing relief spending. (Brufke, 4/30)

The Hill: House Democrats Push To Include Primary Care Workers In Coronavirus Relief Package

Democratic Reps. Joaquin Castro (Texas) and Deb Haaland (N.M.) led more than 30 of their colleagues in asking House leadership to broaden the definition of essential workers in the next relief package and guarantee them paid sick leave and affordable child care, among other benefits. The proposal would include family care and child care providers, who often lack traditional employment status. (Moreno, 4/30)

Politico: Justice Department Launches Probe Of Small Business Loans

The Justice Department has launched a review of the $670 billion emergency loan program that Congress created to avert layoffs at small businesses, as the Trump administration ratchets up scrutiny of whether certain borrowers should have received funding. The department's inquiry has already turned up potential fraudulent activity by businesses that sought the so-called Paycheck Protection Program loans, a spokesperson confirmed. (Warmbrodt, 4/30)

