House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has been working on another relief package, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) hasn't shifted from his wait-and-see approach. Dubbed CARES 2, the legislation is expected to adhere largely to the contours of the first CARES Act by providing help to medical providers, small businesses, workers and families most affected by the crisis.

The Associated Press: Pelosi Wants To Go Big On Aid, But McConnell Sees No Urgency

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is poised to unveil the next coronavirus aid package, encouraging Congress to “go big” on aid to help cash-strapped states and struggling Americans. Voting is possible as soon as Friday. But the bill is heading straight into a Senate roadblock. Senate Republicans said Monday they are not planning to vote on any new relief until June. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says there is no “urgency” to act. (Mascaro, 5/12)

Politico: McConnell Brushes Off Pelosi As She Finalizes Relief Package

Hopes are fading on Capitol Hill for a deal on the next round of coronavirus relief before an approaching Memorial Day recess, raising the prospect that Congress won’t clinch a new spending agreement until June or beyond. While the Democratic-controlled House is aiming to pass a multitrillion-dollar package as soon as this week without GOP or White House input, the Senate Republican majority has no timeline for delivering its own bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the party is still “assessing what we’ve done already,” referring to the nearly $3 trillion in aid delivered by Congress thus far. (Everett and Caygle, 5/11)

The Hill: The 8 Key Provisions Expected In Democrats' Next COVID-19 Bill

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Democrats are charging ahead this week with the next round of emergency coronavirus relief — another massive, multitrillion-dollar package designed to buttress the economy against the devastating pandemic. The enormous bill — the fifth legislative response to COVID-19 — could arrive as early as Monday or Tuesday, according to Democratic aides. That sets the stage for a House vote as soon as Friday, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) has said. Dubbed CARES 2, the legislation is expected to adhere largely to the contours of the first CARES Act, enacted March 27, by providing help to medical providers, small businesses, workers and families most affected by the crisis. (Lillis and Wong, 5/11)

The Hill: GOP Senator Calls House Coronavirus Bill A 'Fairy Tale'

Republicans are pouring cold water on a forthcoming House coronavirus relief bill, signaling it is a non-starter in the Senate. House Democrats are expected to introduce their legislation as soon as Monday evening and vote on it as soon as Friday. But members of Senate GOP leadership shot down the bill on Monday and indicated it won’t have an affect on their actions. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has advocated for a “pause” on any relief legislation. (Carney, 5/11)

The New York Times: G.O.P. Split Over State Aid That Could Mostly Go To Democratic Strongholds

When Senator Mitt Romney of Utah strode into a luncheon with fellow Republicans last week, he was carrying an oversize poster in his black-gloved hand that bore a blunt message: “Blue states aren’t the only ones who are screwed.” Two days later, Senator Rick Scott of Florida made the opposite point, arriving at another party gathering with his own placard that showed how rosy his state’s financial picture was compared with those of three Democratic states: New York, Illinois and California. Why should Congress help struggling states and cities, he argued, when the bulk of the aid would go to Democratic strongholds that he said had a history of fiscal mismanagement? (Cochrane, 5/11)

CNN: House To Introduce Bill To Create A National Public Health Corps

The House plans to introduce a bipartisan bill on Tuesday to create a National Public Health Corps that would employ hundreds of thousands to help conduct testing, contact tracing and eventually vaccinations of those infected or potentially infected with coronavirus. The legislation aims to address the health and economic crisis by helping to create a national testing strategy and hire Americans who are searching for jobs in a weak market. (Rogers, 5/11)

The Hill: McConnell: Obama 'Should Have Kept His Mouth Shut' On Trump's Coronavirus Response

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Monday that former President Obama should have held back from criticizing President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, calling Obama's critique "a little bit classless." President Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, during an online Trump campaign event, told McConnell that Obama "slammed" President Trump over his response to the coronavirus outbreak. (Carney, 5/11)

