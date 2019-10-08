Pennsylvania Hospital Racing To Find Source Of Bacteria That Resulted In Deaths Of Three Premature Babies

The bacteria are common and often harmless but can cause disease in "very fragile patients," said Dr. Frank Maffei, the chair of pediatrics at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania. The premature babies were in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit when they were infected. Five other babies also became sick.

The Associated Press: Hospital Where 3 Preemies Died Seeking Source Of Bacteria

A Pennsylvania hospital is racing to determine the source of a waterborne germ that appears to have infected at least eight infants in the neonatal intensive care unit, three of whom have died, officials said Monday. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville has begun sending very premature newborns and some expectant mothers to other facilities while officials investigate, the hospital said. (10/7)

The New York Times: 3 Babies Die At Pennsylvania Hospital After Bacterial Infection

The bacterium — Pseudomonas aeruginosa — is very common, likes moist environments and grows in water. Pseudomonas infections have been a particular problem for neonatal intensive care units because underdeveloped babies have compromised immune systems. “It’s often very harmless,” Dr. Frank A. Maffei, Geisinger’s chief of pediatrics, said at the news conference. “However, it can cause diseases, and it can cause diseases in very fragile patients. Certainly, premature and tiny babies are among our most fragile and vulnerable patients we care for here.” (Zaveri, 10/7)

Times Leader: Geisinger Releases Statement On Danville Infant Deaths

Geisinger officials said a hotline has been established for any community members who may have questions regarding theannouncement. The hotline numbers are 570-214-9087 and 570-214-9088. (10/7)

