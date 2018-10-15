People In States That Did Not Expand Medicaid More Likely To Forgo Needed Medical Care, Report Finds

A new report from the Government Accountability Office shows the ways low-income people make choices about care versus expense. News on Medicaid comes out of Virginia, as well.

The Associated Press: Study: Without Medicaid Expansion, Poor Forgo Medical Care

Low-income people in states that haven't expanded Medicaid are much more likely to forgo needed medical care than the poor in other states, according to a government report due out Monday amid election debates from Georgia to Utah over coverage for the needy. The nonpartisan Government Accountability Office worked with the National Center for Health Statistics to analyze federal survey data from 2016. The research focused on low-income adults ages 19-64 in states that did not expand Medicaid under the Obama-era Affordable Care Act, compared to their peers in states that did. (Alonso-Zaldivar, 10/15)

The Associated Press: State Set To Start Medicaid Expansion Advertising Effort

The state agency overseeing Medicaid expansion in Virginia is set to roll out an advertising campaign seeking eligible patients in the next two months. The Daily Press reports the Department of Medical Assistance Services has set aside $750,000 to advertise Medicaid expansion through radio spots, billboards, digital advertising and bus ads ahead of the Jan. 1 implementation. (10/13)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription