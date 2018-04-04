People Who Experience Sudden, Dramatic Financial Loss Are 50% More Likely To Die Within 20 Years

The study suggests that financial health is more closely tied to wellbeing than might have been previously assumed.

Los Angeles Times: A Sudden Loss Of Wealth May Be Hazardous To Your Health

Your financial health may have more bearing on your physical health than you realize. American adults who experienced a sudden and substantial loss of wealth were 50% more likely to die in a 20-year period than were others in their age group whose financial picture remained relatively stable, or improved. (Kaplan, 4/3)

NPR: Loss Of Wealth Tied To Higher Death Risk

An analysis involving more than 8,000 Americans found that those who suffered a "negative wealth shock" — defined as losing at least 75 percent of their wealth in two years — faced a 50 percent increased risk of dying over the next two decades. "That was surprising," says Lindsay Pool, a research assistant professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University. "A 50 percent increased risk of mortality over a 20-year period is a lot." (Stein, 4/3)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription