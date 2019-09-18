Perspectives: Big Pharma’s Willingness To Play Games With Patent System Is Hurting American Patients

CNN: Big Pharma Is Abusing Patents, And It's Hurting Americans

The American patent system has, since our nation's founding, served as a cornerstone of innovation. But the pharmaceutical industry's willingness to undermine this system is having real consequences for American patients. The skyrocketing cost of health care has been fueled by rapidly rising prescription drug prices, which are significantly higher for Americans than patients in other wealthy countries. While some argue that this is just the cost of being a global innovator, it is more complicated than that, and a key source of the problem is the abuse of the patent system. (Garrett Johnson and Wayne T. Brough, 9/13)

The Hill: The Promise And Peril Of Offshoring Prescription Drug Pricing

The president, Congress, and most Americans agree prescription drug prices are too high. After years of drug price growth and relatively little action, 2019 has so far seen an explosion of policy proposals from both parties that could promise some relief. Several of these proposals, including a draft proposal from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a regulation and executive order under development by the Trump administration, look to drug prices in other countries to help set prices in the U.S. The straightforward reasoning behind this strategy is that other countries have much lower list prices for drugs than the U.S., and so adopting prices from oversees should lower drug spending here. (Andrew Mulcahy, 9/14)

Stat: Why Didn’t Nonprofits And The NIH Require ‘Reasonable’ Pricing For Zolgensma? That May Happen In France

When a new drug emerges from research largely funded by grants from charities and government agencies, who gets to set the price? In the U.S., that question seems to have been answered — the drug company that makes it. As I’ve learned from a poorly redacted filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the answer may be different in France. In May, the FDA approved Zolgensma, a gene therapy for young children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Its maker, Novartis (NVS), set the price at $2.1 million, roughly nine times the median sale price for a home in the U.S. and 33 times the national per capita income. (James Love, 9/18)

Washington Times: Prescription-Drug Price Gouging Must Stop

This week, senators and representatives have returned to Washington, D.C., after a five-week recess. Most congressional members used that time period to criss-cross their state or district, talking to their constituents and hearing directly from them about what needs to be done in Washington. They no doubt heard about immigration concerns, the impact of the trade war and overall frustrations with a lack of action in Washington. And, as I know I have, I’m willing to bet that most of them heard about the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs as well. (Robert Graham, 9/16)

Honolulu Civil Beat: Hawaii Residents Need Relief From Rx Greed

For decades, Big Pharma has raised drug prices with impunity. Here in Hawaii the average annual cost of brand name prescription drug treatment increased 58% between 2012 and 2017, while the annual income for Hawaii residents increased only 14.8%. Prescription drugs don’t work if patients can’t afford them. (Kealii Lopez, 9/18)

Toledo Blade: Drug Company Probes Must Go Unimpeded

With prescription drug prices spiraling out of control, much work needs to be done to corral the industry and ensure consumers have ready access to medication. But just as important is holding the companies responsible for this price inflation to account and making sure that the public gets the answers it deserves. Earlier this year, 44 states filed a lawsuit against Mylan, Teva Pharmaceutical, and 18 other companies, alleging that the companies “systematically” divvied up the generic drug market to avoid competition, boost prices, and maximize profits. This lawsuit comes on the heels of a congressional inquiry, launched in 2014, into the same matter. (9/17)

