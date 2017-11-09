Perspectives: Birth Control, Abortion Rights And What The Future Holds

Opinion writers offer their thoughts on recent developments and what might happen next regarding these issues.

Los Angeles Times: Notre Dame, Reentering 21st Century, Restores Employees' Access To Birth Control

The University of Notre Dame, in an abrupt reversal, says it will continue to allow its employees access to contraception under their insurance policies. Only a week ago, the university said it would cancel all birth control coverage for students and employees next year. That includes contraception provided to those recipients for free, under government auspices and at government expense. (Michael Hiltzik, 11/8)

The New York Times: The Worrisome Future Of Abortion Rights

Sheriff Joe Arpaio used to require pregnant inmates in the Arizona jails he controlled to get a court order before being allowed out of their cells to obtain a desired abortion. Needless to say, he was sued, and needless to say, he lost. (The sheriff appealed to the Supreme Court, which refused to hear the case.) So he switched tactics to require any inmate who wanted an abortion to prepay the transportation and security costs, something not required for any other off-site medical procedure. The American Civil Liberties Union took the sheriff back to court and won again. (Linda Greenhouse, 11/9)

USA Today: To Be Really Pro-Choice, You Must Protect Each Doctor's Choice To Not Perform Abortions

In a society where many issues divide Americans from each other, abortion is often called one of the most divisive and intractable. For many years, about half of Americans who hold a definite view have identified themselves as “pro-life” and half as “pro-choice.” While there are variations by age, race and so on, the most important factor influencing Americans’ views on abortion is religion — not denomination, but religious commitment. (Timothy Dolan and Russell Moore, 11/8)

