Perspectives: Creative Ways To Pay For Pricey Specialty Drugs Could Backfire In The Long Run

Read recent commentaries about drug-cost issues.

Health Affairs: Alternative Drug Purchasing Arrangements Do Not Justify Raising The Prices Medicaid Pays For Brand Drugs

As the prescription drug pipeline fills with very high-cost gene therapies and specialty drugs, affordability and access are top of mind for federal and state policy makers and patients. Drug manufacturers are aggressively promoting alternative purchasing arrangements as a better way for private insurers, state Medicaid programs, and employers to pay for new prescription drugs with very high launch prices. Some of these arrangements include pay-over-time contracts and outcomes-based contracts that have rebates linked to measurable clinical endpoints. These arrangements, when taken at face value, may seem to make high-cost drugs more affordable. However, they may do little or nothing to discourage excessive launch prices for new drugs and could instead merely facilitate them. (Edwin Park and Andrea Noda, 4/3)

Los Angeles Times: ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Wants Out Of Prison To Find A Cure For Coronavirus

One little-noticed consequence of the novel coronavirus crisis might be an outbreak of chutzpah. That’s a possible explanation for an audacious request by Martin Shkreli, the notorious “pharma bro” known for jacking up the price of old drugs to which he had acquired the rights, the better to reap profits from the needs of their desperate users. (Michael Hiltzik, 4/7)

Pennlive.Com: Drug Affordability Boards Will Backfire, Harm Consumers

The coronavirus outbreak has become a worldwide emergency, and has led to serious concerns about medical shortages, including the availability of prescription drugs. While some states, including Pennsylvania, are trying to cap the price of prescription drugs, sometimes by creating so-called “affordability boards,” their policies will only lead to greater shortages and threaten public health. (Oliver McPherson-Smith and Steve Pociask, 4/6)

The Daily Advitiser: Senator Kennedy Can Cut Drug Prices Without Embracing Big Government

Americans are more concerned about health care than virtually any other issue, according to a recent Gallup poll. The outbreak of COVID-19 has only exacerbated those worries. The pandemic has put the health of millions of Americans in jeopardy. And those suffering from chronic illnesses are particularly vulnerable. They stand a higher risk of complications-- even death -- if they contract the virus. (Shane Comeaux, 4/3)

Bangor Daily News: Mainers, Americans Deserve Lower Prescription Drug Prices

For the first time in a long time, it feels like we have bipartisan consensus on an important issue: the out-of-control prices of prescription drugs. President Donald Trump called on Congress during his State of the Union address to pass a bipartisan solution to address the cost of prescription drugs, and lawmakers in both the House of Representatives and the Senate have backed measures that would tackle the problem. (Scott Strom, 4/7)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription