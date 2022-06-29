Perspectives: FDA Should Examine Accelerated Approval Process; Medicare Must Approve Aduhelm
Read recent commentaries about drug-cost issues.
East Bay Times:
Alzheimer's Drug Approval Illustrates Science's Need For Change
America’s science policies are changing. America’s scientists need to change with them. The recent controversies over the Food and Drug Administration’s accelerated approval of an Alzheimer’s treatment are a lesson in the costs of failing to do so. (Jason Karlawish, 6/24)
Times Of San Diego:
Medicare Decision To Deny New Drug Harms Californians With Alzheimer's
Medicare officials recently finalized a plan to deny almost every patient with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease access to a new, FDA-approved drug that could slow the progress of their disease. This decision is devastating for California, which is home to more Alzheimer’s patients than any other state. Additionally, the Medicare decision will increase the racial inequities already surrounding Alzheimer’s. Worse still, this rationale could be used to deny access to patients with equally debilitating diseases such as Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, and others. (Scott Suckow, 6/26)
Syracuse.com:
Congress Must Lower Prescription Drug Prices For Our Seniors
We are paying more for nearly everything today – from groceries to gas to housing. As inflation reaches its highest rate in 40 years – rising 7% last year alone – Americans are asking what Congress can do to help them pay for the essentials they need. (James O'Neal, 6/22)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Vaccinating Young Children Against Covid-19
The continuing spread of SARS-CoV-2 remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. What physicians need to know about transmission, diagnosis, and treatment of Covid-19 is the subject of ongoing updates from infectious disease experts at the Journal. (Eric J Rubin, M.D., Ph.D., et al, 6/23)