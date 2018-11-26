Perspectives: Get Republicans On Board Or Forget Medicare For All; ACA Allies In States Can Save The Day From Trump Sabotage

Opinion writers weigh in on the future of the health insurance.

Los Angeles Times: Americans May Be Ready For Medicare For All, But Congress Isn’t

Now that the 2018 election has swung control of the U.S. House of Representatives from right to left, some progressive Democrats are pushing for a vote in the new Congress on Medicare for all, a national health insurance program covering all Americans without charging premiums, deductibles or co-pays. ...Some moderate Democrats have pushed back, noting that such a vast expansion of Medicare doesn’t stand a chance of passing the Republican-controlled Senate, let alone being signed into law by a president who campaigned against it (with characteristic hyperbole) in the weeks leading up to the November election. There could be political consequences too: Forcing newly elected House members from formerly Republican-held districts in the Midwest to take a tough vote on a government-run health insurance system could usher Democrats back into the House minority. (11/24)

The New York Times: How Democrats Can Deliver On Health Care

“Democrats need to have a positive agenda, not just be against Donald Trump.” How many times did you hear pundits say something like that during the midterm campaigns? In fact, you’re still hearing it from people like Seth Moulton, who’s leading the (apparently failing) effort to block Nancy Pelosi from returning as House speaker. What makes this lazy accusation so annoying is that it’s demonstrably, arithmetically wrong. Yes, Trump was on everyone’s mind, but he was remarkably absent from Democratic messaging. A tally by the Wesleyan Media Project found that the 2018 elections stand out not for how much Democrats talked about the tweeter in chief, but for how little: Not since 2002 has an opposition party run so few ads attacking the occupant of the White House. (Paul Krugman, 11/22)

The Detroit News: Insurance Flip-Flop Hurts Seniors

Open enrollment for Medicare's prescription drug benefit is underway. From now until December 7, millions of seniors will search for and select a drug plan that best fits their medical needs and budgetary constraints. The vast majority of seniors have at least one chronic condition, and more than two-thirds have two or more chronic conditions -- so choosing the right coverage is important.Fortunately, premium prices are expected to remain stable. But out-of-pocket pharmacy costs are expected to rise, thanks almost entirely to the benefit design set by many insurance plans. To keep premiums low, insurers are saddling sick enrollees with higher out-of-pocket bills.Increasing out-of-pocket expenses for patients with multiple chronic conditions is counterproductive. (Kenneth E. Thorpe, 11/25)

