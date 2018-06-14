Editorial pages focus on the shrinking of funding for Medicare and Social Security.

The Philadelphia Inquirer: Get Ready For The Great Depression If We Don't Fix Social Security, Medicare According to the Social Security Administration, the Medicare trust fund will run dry in 2026 and Social Security funds in 2034. They will still be supported by payroll taxes, but those taxes will not cover full benefits, and recipients will likely experience severe benefit cuts if the funds aren’t replenished. The implications are dire. (6/14)

Des Moines Register: Iowans Should Demand Solvency In Medicare And Social Security

About 600,000 Iowans are enrolled in Medicare health insurance. Almost one in five of us receives monthly Social Security benefits, the only source of income for many seniors. These Iowans should contact their members of Congress and ask them exactly what they are doing to shore up these safety net programs. Because the latest annual report from the Social Security and Medicare trustees is bleak. Social Security’s trust funds (one for retirement and one for disability) are shrinking, with tax revenues and interest no longer covering the annual cost of benefits. The trustees estimate depletion by 2034. (6/13)