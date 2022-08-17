Perspectives: How Will The Inflation Reduction Act Impact Drug Prices?
Read recent commentaries about drug-cost issues.
NBC News:
The Democrats Are Overselling How Much Their Bill Helps Cut Drug Prices
Congressional Democrats are on the precipice of achieving their long-standing goal of empowering Medicare to essentially set the prices of some drugs. While the political significance is undeniable, the ultimate implications for consumers and drug markets are far more uncertain than many supporters (and detractors) are implying. (Benedic Ippolito, 8/12)
Des Moines Register:
Citizens United Left Us Subject To These Deceptive Ads
A grim-faced doctor walks into an examining room where an anxious white-haired woman sits on the table, awaiting news. “Mrs. Smith, I have your test results here,” the doctor announces as the woman smiles up at him. “The news isn’t good." (Rekha Basu, 8/13)
The Washington Post:
Work Remains On Drug Prices
Finally. Congress might allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices. Albeit limited in extent, it is a start. But this alone will not impede the pharmaceutical industry from inflicting unjust price hikes. Other industry abuses will also need to be addressed. (8/12)
CentralMaine.Com:
In The Inflation Reduction Act, A Much-Needed Step Toward Lowering Prescription Drug Costs
The legislation will limit Medicare recipients’ out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs to $2,000 annually, which will be a huge blessing to the 1.4 million beneficiaries with cancer or other debilitating diseases who spend much more than that every year. (8/13)
Bloomberg:
GSK’s Got Heartburn That £50 Billion From Unilever Could Probably Fix
Investors are waking up to the risk of litigation against the makers of Zantac, once a blockbuster treatment for heartburn. All of a sudden, GSK Plc’s decision to spin off rather than sell its consumer-healthcare business, Haleon Plc, is looking costly. (Chris Hughes, 8/12)