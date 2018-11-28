Perspectives: In An Era Where Bitter Partisanship Is The Norm, High Drug Prices Present A Common Enemy

Santa Rosa Press Democrat: An Opportunity For Bipartisanship On Medicare Drug Prices

Despite bitter partisanship in Washington, politicians of all stripes should agree that reducing Medicare drug costs without harming patient care is a pretty good idea. One reason for America’s high cost of health care is that many medicines are much more expensive here than abroad. In fact, an analysis by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found the typical price of Medicare Part B drugs was 80 percent higher in the U.S. than in other industrialized nations. (11/24)

The Washington Examiner: Both Parties Can Work Together To Lower Drug Prices

Healthcare was a key issue for voters in the split-decision midterm elections. So are we in for more partisan divide and no progress? Not necessarily. We simply need to reframe the debate to find common ground. The Democrat-controlled House won’t consider Obamacare repeal, and the Republican Senate won’t consider Medicare for all. But there are ways to make constructive changes without relying on ideologically charged policies which can’t advance in this environment. (Jeff Stier, 11/27)

The Washington Post: This One Letter Sums Up A Lot That’s Wrong With The American Medical System

President Trump brought down the price of prescription drugs. Or so he says. At Monday night’s reelection rally in Mississippi for Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, he told the audience, “Drug prices are starting to come down.” Perhaps he should tell it to Hedda Martin, a disabled dog walker from Grand Rapids, Mich. Martin, 60, experienced her 15 minutes of fame over the Thanksgiving break, after a letter she received from Spectrum Health’s Richard DeVos Heart & Lung Transplant Clinic, denying her a heart transplant, went viral. (Helaine Olen, 11/27)

WBUR: Insulin Inflation Is Killing People. Something Needs To Be Done

At least three diabetics died in 2017 from rationing insulin, a flashpoint in the battle to reduce stratospheric U.S. drug prices. With 30 million Americans having diabetes, the disease is the nation’s seventh leading cause of death. Against that grim backdrop, insulin prices rose 270 percent during the past decade; insulin can cost patients hundreds of dollars a month. (Rich Barlow, 11/27)

The Washington Post: Why Prescription Drug Prices Have Skyrocketed

The high cost of prescription drugs is on everyone’s agenda. In more than 40 states, pharma-related bills are pending or recently passed. President Trump, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid each have advanced proposals to bring down prices. Congress passed an anti-gag clause bill, letting pharmacists give more information to patients to help them save on costs. ...How did we get here? The answer can be found in this country’s shadowy and byzantine system for negotiating drug prices and rebate deals. (Robin Feldman, 11/26)

