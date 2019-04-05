Perspectives: Path Already Exists For Republicans To Improve Health Law; Let States Handle Responsibility For Health Care

Editorial pages focus on the health care debate.

The New York Times: Four Ways For Republicans To Fix Health Care

By backing a flimsy, state-initiated lawsuit to throw out the entirety of the Affordable Care Act, President Trump has made himself and Republican candidates in 2020 vulnerable to attacks that they want to take health insurance away from millions of people. The president compounded the problem by saying Republicans are going to become the party of health care without having any plan, let alone a coherent proposal that would produce better results and could get through Congress. Republicans are now deeply divided on what should be done, and the president is no help in setting a course for the party. (Joseph Antos and James C. Capretta, 4/4)

The Hill: Trump Is Right: Healthcare Should Be Handled By The States

Not only is President Trump’s administration in agreement with the lawsuit brought by 20 states attorneys general — and the Texas Public Policy Foundation — against the Affordable Care Act, President Trump is leading the way on developing an alternative plan to present to Congress.That plan should be simple — empower the states to find solutions on their own. Health care simply isn’t a federal responsibility. (Robert Henneke, 4/4)

Houston Chronicle: Foiled Again. Trump’s Got Nothing On Obamacare Replacement

When President Donald Trump boasted a little over a week ago that Republicans were preparing an alternative to the Affordable Care Act so good it would make the GOP “the party of health care,” many Americans suspected he was stretching the truth again. They were right. No GOP replacement for Obamacare is in the works. (4/4)

Kansas City Star: Health Care Shouldn’t Be A Partisan Fight

In my conversations with constituents, health care is still the top issue that comes up. At my recent town hall in Olathe, seven out of 10 questions were related to health care. That’s why I remain committed to working with anyone — regardless of party — to make sure more people can get care. The time is now to take action on health care. (Sharice Davids, 4/4)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Single-Payer Has Become A Campaign Buzzword That By 2020 May Become A Buzzsaw

As the nation readies for the next installment of the health care debate, the devil is in the details -- in recognizing there are many ways to reform our current system and appreciating that a complex mongrel of an approach is probably best to fit the diverse, multifaceted American health scene. Unfortunately, as the presidential election campaign approaches, it is more likely that terms like single-payer will be used as a polarizing cudgel to elicit support or mobilize opposition, exactly the opposite of the kind of thoughtful health care debate Americans deserve. (Richard M. Perloff, 4/5)

Morning Consult: To End HIV, Embrace Medicaid

It didn’t take long for President Donald Trump to undermine his pledge to end new HIV transmissions in the United States by 2030 — an initiative that would save lives and taxpayer dollars. The promises made during the State of the Union are being undercut by the Trump administration’s budget, which includes a draconian $1.5 trillion cut to Medicaid — the largest source of insurance coverage for Americans with HIV — and the Justice Department’s support to invalidate the Affordable Care Act in court. In the two years since Trump was inaugurated, his administration has taken a number of steps that have jeopardized efforts to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic, including the administration’s relentless assault on the ACA and Medicaid. (Doug Wirth, 4/4)

JAMA: US Health Policy—2020 And Beyond: Introducing A New JAMA Series

Health care is always on the minds of the public, usually ranking among the top 3 concerns. Virtually all of the Democratic presidential candidates have discussed or will shortly detail health care proposals, whereas President Trump and the current administration recently expressed support for repealing the Affordable Care Act. With the presidential election just 18 months away, it is an opportune time to introduce a new health policy series in JAMA. ...The key question for policy makers is whether there are achievable health policies that will reduce the annual increase in health care expenditures yet at the same time increase access to care (fewer uninsured or underinsured), improve quality, and reduce inequities. Feasible policies likely must also maintain choice, which the majority of people repeatedly maintain is important to them. (Karen E. Joynt Maddox, Howard Bauchner and Phil B. Fontanarosa, 4/4)

