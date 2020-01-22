Perspectives: PBMs May Be A Convenient ‘Bad Guy’ In Drug Pricing Debate, But They Provide Valuable Services

The Hill: Punishing Pharmacy Benefit Managers Won't Reduce Prescription Drug Prices

High prescription drug prices have been a volatile political issue in America for many years. Today’s Democratic presidential candidates all have bemoaned what they perceive to be excessively high drug prices, and aver that they prevent many Americans from being able to access the drugs they need. At the same time, the cost involved with research and development, medical trials and obtaining Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to bring a drug to market typically exceeds $1 billion, and drugs that go through the same gauntlet but prove to be either unsafe or ineffective invariably cost a similar amount. (Eric Schlecht, 1/18)

Roll Call: To Rein In Big Pharma Over High Drug Prices, Start With Patent Reform

With the Senate impeachment trial kicking off and partisan tensions running high on several fronts, Americans might be forgiven for thinking that Congress has lost the ability to find common ground. But lately, and despite the proverbial odds, there is a new bipartisan consensus forming on an issue of incredible importance to millions of Americans: prescription drug pricing. Specifically, reforming the U.S. patent system to end abusive practices that are directly contributing to high drug prices. Across the country, Americans are struggling under the weight of skyrocketing prescription drug costs. It is no secret that affording medicines and treatments is an incredible burden for too many families. On average, Americans are paying considerably more than citizens of other high-income countries for the same exact prescription drugs. (Matthew Lane, 1/17)

Bloomberg: FDA Risks Sacrificing Standards For Speed In Drug Approvals

Today’s Food and Drug Administration moves much faster than it used to. That may not always be a good thing. A review of drug approvals by the agency from researchers at Harvard Medical School released Tuesday found that the FDA is approving drugs more rapidly with weaker evidence than it did in the past. That can be beneficial when it leads to needed medicines getting to market quickly, and I believe that’s the agency’s intent. As the study’s authors highlight, however, this emphasis on speed and flexibility could be eroding standards. It may be time for a gut check. (Max Nisen, 1/16)

The Morning Call: AARP Says Lower Drug Costs Now Act Would Save Consumers Billions Of Dollars

Last month, the U.S. House of Representatives took a vital step to lower prescription drug costs by passing the Lower Drug Costs Now Act. This bipartisan bill offers real relief to the millions of Americans who struggle to afford their needed medications. The bill would allow Medicare to use its buying power to negotiate lower drug prices, create an out-of-pocket cap for seniors in Medicare Part D, and crack down on excessive drug price increases. (Joanne Corte Grossi, 1/17)

