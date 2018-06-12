Perspectives: Regard Suicide As Medical Problem, Invest In Research

Following the deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, conversation continues around suicide and depression.

The New York Times: Suicide Rates Are Rising. What Should We Do About It?

The rate of suicide in the United States increased 28 percent from 1999 to 2016, according to a report last week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2016 alone, 45,000 Americans took their own lives. You would think that we were in the midst of a suicide epidemic, an alarming prospect that was underscored by the deaths last week of both Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain. (Richard A. Friedman, 6/11)

The Washington Post: Will We Finally End The Silence Around Suicide?

About 123 people die of it every day, but we still don’t want to talk about it. Those left behind often don’t receive casseroles or cards, flowers or fundraisers, hugs or visits. The obituaries, too, are evasive, resorting to euphemisms such as “died in his home” or “died suddenly.” Unless it’s Kate Spade or Anthony Bourdain. Finally, an opening to talk about suicide. (Petula Dvorak, 6/11)

Seattle Times: There Is Help And Hope: Recognize Suicide Warning Signs, Reach Out

The deaths of fashion designer Kate Spade and celebrity chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain shocked the world. Suicide is an all too common problem and even affects those who seem to have it all together. Suicide does not discriminate — even for those with wealth, power, success, loving families and a seemingly perfect life. Struggles are faced by everyone. It is how individuals choose to cope that changes the outcome.From what we know of Spade’s particular story, and many like it, there are warning signs — signs that are evident in hindsight but at the time can seem fleeting. (Prakash Masand, 6/11)

The New York Times: Suicide Survivor Guilt

When I was growing up, my father thought about ways to kill himself as regularly as I outgrew my shoes. There were pills to my penny loafers, carbon monoxide to my jelly sandals, razors to my Doc Martens. I was 4, 10 and 28 when he made his most damaging attempts. We found him: on the side of the road, on the side of the bed, in my grandmother’s garage where he’d tried to make a tomb of the giant powder-blue Oldsmobile we called Orca. (Amanda Avutu, 6/12)

Bloomberg: Hiding My Depression Almost Destroyed My Job

If you spent any time on social media this past weekend, you no doubt saw hundreds — nay, thousands — of people reflecting on the recent suicides of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain. Some wondered what could have motivated these two wildly successful people to take their own lives. Others noted that we can never know someone else’s pain — and that, in any case, just because someone leads a seemingly blessed life doesn’t mean she or he can’t suffer from depression. The New York Times tweeted out helpful recommendations of books that explored depression, including Andrew Solomon’s classic, “The Noonday Demon.” (Joe Nocera, 6/11)

