Perspectives: Those Big Tax Windfalls For Pharma Proving To Be More A Boon For Shareholders Than Consumers

Read recent commentaries about drug-cost issues.

USA Today: Drug Companies Aren't Using Tax Windfalls To Cut Prescription Prices

Drug prices are a top pocketbook issue for Americans. President Trump understood that and campaigned on promises to bring down the cost of prescriptions. You’d think the massive tax cut he signed into law in December would be the perfect opportunity for drug companies to take some of their windfall and bring down those prices. But a new analysis shows that so far, you'd be wrong. Not being able to afford medication is unlike wrestling with any other expense. Our lives are governed by our chronic conditions, from diabetes and high blood pressure to depression and many forms of cancer. For most of us, the quality of our lives — and our longevity — depend on prescriptions to manage these conditions. (Andy Slavitt, 4/11)

Bloomberg: Massachusetts' Medicaid Proposal Could Be A Model For The U.S.

One big reason Americans pay too much for prescription drugs is that the government has been so reluctant to push prices down. Private health insurers pick and choose the medicines they cover and use that discretion to strike deals with drug companies. Medicaid -- which would have far greater negotiating power, if it were to use it -- is forbidden to do the same. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker would like to begin to change that. He's asked the federal government to let his state's Medicaid program create a selective drug formulary and negotiate prices for the products it chooses to cover. (4/9)

The Hill: Limiting Patient Choice Is The Wrong Way To Address High Drug Prices

In its recent budget request to Congress, the Trump administration outlined several actions the federal government should take to address rising drug prices. The goal is laudable – and action is long overdue. Some of the administration’s ideas could make significant positive impacts to patients’ ability to access treatments, including proposals to reduce Part D out-of-pocket costs, pass drug rebate payments along to patients, and reduce pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) consolidation. However, as prescribing physicians, we are concerned that several of the administration’s most prominent proposals would not only fail to lower drug prices, but also severely limit our Medicare patients’ access to critical therapies. (David I. Daikh and Ralph L. Sacco, 4/10)

Bloomberg: Incyte Cancer Drug Flop Is Costly And Likely To Be Duplicated

A failed drug trial can derail a company or ruin a fund's year, but the flop on Friday of a heavily scrutinized trial of Incyte Corp.'s epacadostat and Merck & Co. Inc.'s blockbuster Keytruda in melanoma patients could have far broader implications. (Max Nisen, 4/9)

Orlando Sentinel: Promise Kept: Trump Tackles Drug Prices

President Trump campaigned on a pledge to tackle high drug costs. His administration is following through on that promise. Trump's Food and Drug Administration Commissioner, Scott Gottlieb, has been working to eliminate unnecessary delays in the drug-approval process. The reforms are paying dividends. Last year, the agency approved the most novel drugs since 1996. And the FDA set an all-time record for generic approvals. (Kenneth E. Thorpe, 4/10)

The Burlington Times-News: Allow States To Test Drug Costs

One big reason Americans pay too much for prescription drugs is that the government has been so reluctant to push prices down. Private health insurers pick and choose the medicines they cover and use that discretion to strike deals with drug companies. Medicaid — which would have far greater negotiating power, if it were to use it — is forbidden to do the same. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, R, would like to begin to change that. He’s asked the federal government to let his state’s Medicaid program create a selective drug formulary and negotiate prices for the products it chooses to cover. (Rich Jackson, 4/10)

Forbes: CVS To Compare Drug Prices At The Pharmacy Counter

CVS Health will introduce a new effort to help customers compare drug prices for more transparency at its pharmacy counters, ratcheting up pressure on the pharmaceutical industry and drug costs. Pharmacists have long advised patients on whether a drug is covered by insurance or whether a cheaper generic is available. But CVS admits a more robust effort is needed by its drugstores and pharmacy benefit business at a time an increasing number of patients are paying more out of their pockets for drugs as high deductible plans have proliferated. (Bruce Japsen, 4/11)

