Perspectives: Trikafta Is Life-Changing For Cystic Fibrosis Sufferers; Covid Oral Antivirals Must Be Next Defense
The New York Times:
Cystic Fibrosis Patients Had Early Deaths. But Now With New Drugs The Prognosis Has Changed
Since its approval in 2019, the drug therapy, Trikafta, has been heralded as a game changer for a majority of those with cystic fibrosis. The disease is caused by defects in a protein that affects the body’s cells and tissues, leading to mucus that accumulates in the lungs and other organs. Trikafta, a combination of three drugs, helps the faulty protein function more effectively. (Daniela J. Lamas, 2/6)
USA Today:
As COVID-19 Emergency Ends, Accelerate Oral Antiviral Treatments
Vaccines are critical and effective tools in our fight against COVID-19, but they cannot be our only tool. It is clear that when the virus evades vaccines (or when people choose not to take them), therapeutics become our best line of defense to prevent hospitalizations and death. (Dr. Jerome Adams, 2/6)
Stat:
Covid Convalescent Plasma: The 'Little Engine That Could'
Unlike monoclonal antibodies, which can be defeated by new SARS-CoV-2 variants, CCP collected from vaccinated donors after recent breakthrough infections (VaxCCP) evolves with the variants and retains the ability to neutralize them. (Michael J. Joyner, Nigel Paneth and Arturo Casadevall, 2/6)
The Tennessean:
Fentanyl Is Hurting Tennessee. Here Are Some Ideas For Fighting The Problem
The opioid fentanyl was developed in the 1960s and approved for use in 1968. Created to manage cancer pain via a transdermal patch, fentanyl is also used in anesthesia. In 2019, it was the 278th most prescribed medication in the United States, with more than a million prescriptions. (Shane Reeves, 2/3)