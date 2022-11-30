Perspectives: With Alzheimer’s Drug, Let’s Look Closer At Brain Shrinkage
Stat:
Brain Shrinkage Needs Closer Scrutiny In Trials Of Anti-Amyloid Drugs
Eisai’s announcement that lecanemab, its antibody drug for Alzheimer’s disease that targets the buildup of amyloid protein in the brain, modestly slowed cognitive decline in a Phase 3 trial offers hope to people with Alzheimer’s disease. But what I’ll be looking for in the final data — which have not yet been presented or published — is whether the brain shrinkage seen in the Phase 2 trial remains. (Madhav Thambisetty, 11/28)
Bloomberg:
A Diabetes Breakthrough In Search Of Patients
In a first, the US Food and Drug Administration has approved a therapy that slows the onset of Type 1 diabetes. Teplizumab, developed by Provention Bio, typically delays the need for insulin shots, blood-sugar monitoring, and diet control by about two years. (Lisa Jarvis, 11/28)
Chicago Tribune:
Congress Can Help Expand Alternatives To Opioids For Pain
Today alone, around 220 Americans will die of an opioid-related overdose. Here in Illinois, we lost 3,013 people just last year to a fatal opioid overdose. Yet, opioids still remain the primary option for patients who are managing pain after outpatient surgery. (Sterling Elliott, 11/29)
The CT Mirror:
An Innovative Solution For The Connecticut Overdose Epidemic
There have been many attempts to combat the opioid epidemic in the United States: zero tolerance drug policies; rehabilitation; and medication-assisted treatment. (Marilyn Brach, 11/29)
Columbus Dispatch:
Why Should Prescription Drug User Fee Act Be Renewed?
The Prescription Drug User Fee Act is responsible for enhancing medical accountability and transparency while advancing biopharmaceutical innovation. (Eddie Pauline, 11/30)
Newsweek:
Amoxicillin Shortage Shows The Need For Domestic Drug Production
This fall, the spread of RSV in children and related bacterial infections prompted a run on pharmacies for the antibiotic amoxicillin. Far-flung supply chains, still backed up from the initial shock of COVID-19, have been unable to compensate for the surge in demand. (Marco Rubio, 11/28)