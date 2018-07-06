Pharma Companies Develop Counter-Strategy To Insurers’ Tactic Of Moving Patients Away From Expensive Drugs

Insurers are making patients pay a higher portion of the pricey drugs' costs, but pharmaceutical companies are parrying that move by dramatically raising the financial aid they offer, in the form of "copay assistance" cards.

Reuters: Drugmakers Try Evasion, Tougher Negotiations To Fight New U.S. Insurer Tactic

In the escalating battle over U.S. prescription drug prices, major pharmaceutical companies are scrambling to limit the economic damage from a new U.S. insurer tactic that coaxes patients away from expensive drugs. The latest move by insurers - which effectively forces drug companies to pay more to assist patients with their copays - is causing a decline in real U.S. drug prices this year, and is expected to become more widely adopted in 2019. (Erman and Humer, 7/5)

Stat: Biogen Reports Positive Results With Alzheimer’s Drug, Reviving Trial Hopes

Biogen is declaring success with a once-failed treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, pointing to positive secondary results from a mid-stage study in hopes of saving a drug many in the field had written off entirely. The treatment, BAN2401, failed its primary goal of beating out placebo over the course of 12 months. But looking at 18 months worth of data from the Phase 2 trial, Biogen and partner Eisai said late Thursday that one dose of the treatment — the highest of five tested — had a significant effect on both cognition and the accumulation of toxic plaques in the brain. (Garde, 7/5)

