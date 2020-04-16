Pharmacy Chains Won’t Face Charges In Sprawling Bellwether Opioid Lawsuits, Appeals Court Rules
A U.S. appeals court rules that large pharmacy chains, like CVS, Rite-Aid and Walgreens, will not face liability charges in ongoing opioid litigation for their alleged role in the opioid epidemic as dispensaries. Many cities, counties and states have joined together to sue drug makers, wholesalers, and pharmacies--though progress on the cases filed in Ohio have slowed due to the pandemic. In drug-related news, hospices have trouble disposing of opioids once a patient has died.
Stat:
Pharmacy Chains Gain A ‘Solid’ Victory In Opioid Litigation, But Aren’t Off The Hook Yet
As jockeying in the opioid litigation continues, a U.S. appeals court ruled several large pharmacy chains will not have to face allegations in so-called bellwether cases that they contributed to the opioid crisis by dispensing the addictive painkillers. The ruling is a victory for such retailers as CVS (CVS), Walgreens (WBA), and Rite-Aid (RAD), which had argued that a federal district court incorrectly allowed two Ohio counties to pass a deadline and pursue the accusations. (Silverman, 4/15)
Modern Healthcare:
GAO: Hospices Are Having Trouble Getting Rid Of Opioids
Hospices are having trouble disposing of opioids and other drugs after their patients die, according to a Tuesday report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office. "When hospice patients die at home, they often leave behind unused controlled substances, which can be diverted and misused by anyone with access to them," GAO said. (Brady, 4/15)