Planned Parenthood Funding Case Could Be Early Test To Supreme Court’s Willingness To Take On Controversial Topics

With Brett Kavanaugh on the bench, the Supreme Court is likely to be pulled right just as hot-button cases work their way through the lower courts. But it's not clear yet what strategy the justices will use when deciding to tackle such politically charged issues -- such as abortion and Planned Parenthood funding.

The Associated Press: Supreme Court Moves Right, But How Far, How Fast?

The moment conservatives have dreamed about for decades has arrived with Brett Kavanaugh joining the Supreme Court. But with it comes the shadow of a bitter confirmation fight that is likely to hang over the court as it takes on divisive issues, especially those dealing with politics and women's rights. With Kavanaugh taking the place of the more moderate Anthony Kennedy, conservatives should have a working majority of five justices to restrict abortion rights, limit the use of race in college admissions and rein in federal regulators. (Sherman, 10/7)

The Hill: Hirono: Roe V. Wade Won't Be Overturned, But Will Be Nullified

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) said on Sunday that she does not think the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade now that Justice Brett Kavanaugh is a member, but that lower-level judicial and legislative decisions will instead undermine the landmark decision, which legalized abortion. "It matters if they overturn Roe v. Wade, which I doubt they're gonna do," Hirono told ABC's "This Week." (Keller, 10/7)

Meanwhile, experts are still upset about how some people talked about the science of memory and trauma during the Kavanaugh debate —

The Washington Post: Kavanaugh Vote: The Junk Science Susan Collins Used To Undermine Christine Blasey Ford

The politically convenient, scientifically baseless theory that sexual assault so traumatized Christine Blasey Ford she mixed up her attacker is now something like common wisdom for many Republicans. President Trump explicitly endorsed the theory Saturday, shortly after Brett M. Kavanaugh was narrowly confirmed as a Supreme Court judge, telling reporters he was “100 percent” sure Ford accused Kavanaugh in error. (Selk, 10/7)

