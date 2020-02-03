Planned Parenthood Gets Kentucky’s Approval To Provide Abortions At Louisville Clinic Again

The green light follows a four-year fight by Planned Parenthood with former Gov. Matt Bevin, an anti-abortion Republican who lost in November to Democrat Andy Beshear. News on abortion is from Utah, as well.

The Associated Press: Planned Parenthood To Resume Abortions At Kentucky Clinic

A Planned Parenthood clinic in Louisville is resuming abortions later this year after the procedure was halted in 2016. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky announced on Friday that its Louisville center received a provisional license from Kentucky officials, making it the second abortion provider in Kentucky. The group says the license allows for a full range of reproductive care, including abortions, beginning in March. (1/31)

The Hill: Planned Parenthood Clinic In Kentucky Resuming Abortions After Halt

“Kentucky has gone from one abortion provider to two, which is a significant win for reproductive health care in the state,” said Chris Charbonneau, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky. “All people in Kentucky deserve to make their own pregnancy decisions and to have access to safe and legal abortion.” Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (R), a fierce opponent of abortion access, issued an order to halt the procedure at the Louisville center in 2016, leading to a protracted court battle. Bevin was unseated in November by Democrat Andy Beshear, who supports abortion access. (Axelrod, 2/1)

The Hill: Utah Panel Approves Bill Requiring Fetal Remains To Be Buried Or Cremated

A state Senate panel in Utah has approved a bill requiring the fetal remains of an abortion or miscarriage to be buried or cremated, advancing the legislation to the full chamber. The Senate Health and Human Services Committee voted 4-2 along partisan lines to push the bill forward, The Salt Lake City Tribune reported. The measure would provide requirements for health care providers, while allowing mothers to choose which of the options they would prefer. (Gstalter, 2/1)

