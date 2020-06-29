Planned Parenthood Names McGill Johnson As Permanent President
Alexis McGill Johnson has been serving as acting president since Leana Wen stepped down in 2019.
CNN:
Planned Parenthood Acting President Takes Role Permanently
Planned Parenthood Acting President Alexis McGill Johnson has been named the permanent president of the organization, extending a tenure featuring multiple successful court challenges against abortion restrictions into a pivotal Supreme Court term and election season in the group's ongoing fight for abortion access. (Kelly, 6/26)
NPR:
Planned Parenthood Elevates Interim CEO Alexis McGill Johnson To Permanent Status
Planned Parenthood has named interim President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson as its new permanent leader in a bid to bring stability to the health care provider that has come under repeated attacks by conservative groups. McGill Johnson will continue to lead both Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the organization's advocacy arm, the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. McGill Johnson has been Planned Parenthood's interim leader for almost a year. (Chappell, 6/26)