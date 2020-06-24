Planned Parenthood Official Ousted After Complaints About Unfair Treatment Of Black Staff Members
Laura McQuade, the chief executive of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, parted ways with the organization after hundreds of former and current employees signed letters complaining of abusive and unfair treatment.
The New York Times:
Head Of NY Planned Parenthood, Laura McQuade, Ousted After Staff Complaints
Facing mounting complaints about abusive behavior and unfair treatment of black staff members, the chief executive of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, Laura McQuade, has been ousted from her job. The organization’s board of directors had supported Ms. McQuade as recently as last week. On Tuesday, however, the group reversed course, sending an email to staff members saying the board had “parted ways” with her the previous day. (Otterman, 6/23)
Kansas City Star:
Former KC-Area Planned Parenthood CEO Steps Down From NY Job
McQuade’s exit follows open letters signed by hundreds of current and former staff in New York and Kansas City that accused McQuade of abusive behavior, financial mismanagement and systemic racism during her tenure. “Dozens of staff members have witnessed McQuade yell, berate, slam her fists, verbally abuse, humiliate, and bully employees, often brutally shaming staff members in internal meetings in front of their colleagues,” said the letter written by New York staff last week. The letter called for McQuade’s termination and for an independent investigation into the allegations as well as salary cuts for top officials earning more than $100,000. (Lowry and Thomas, 6/23)
KCUR:
Former Head Of Local Planned Parenthood Affiliate Departs From NY Affiliate Amid Scathing Criticism
McQuade led Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which is based in Overland Park and oversees clinics in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma, from July 2014 to August 2017. She emerged as a forceful and fearless advocate on behalf of the organization during a tumultuous period when the organization was under fire as those states sought to strip it of Medicaid funding and restrict its ability to perform abortions. Her high profile here led to her hiring as president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, the largest Planned Parenthood affiliate in the country. Before taking the reins of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, then known as Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Mid-Missouri, McQuade was executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Center for Reproductive Rights in New York. (Margolies, 6/23)