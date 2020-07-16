Police Body Camera Video Captures George Floyd’s Harrowing Pleas
Over an hour of video from the cameras of several of the officers involved with encounter was just released. George Floyd appears visibly distraught and afraid on the footage.
The New York Times:
Footage Of Police Body Cameras Offers Devastating Account Of Floyd Killing
Almost from the moment George Floyd encountered the police on May 25, with a gun pointed at him, he appeared terrified and emotionally distraught, according to police camera footage that was newly made available for viewing Wednesday at a courthouse in downtown Minneapolis. Mr. Floyd was visibly shaken, with his head down, and crying, as if he were in the throes of a panic attack, as he put his hands on the steering wheel in response to a frantic order from an officer. (Arango, Furber and Bogel-Burroughs, 7/15)
The Washington Post:
New Police Video Reveals George Floyd’s Desperate Pleas Before His Death
The footage, captured by cameras worn by two of the four officers charged in Floyd’s May 25 death, presents an even more desperate scene than previously known. Floyd appeared visibly shaken and scared of police, whom he called “sir” and “Mr. Officer.” He moaned and begged for his life after they pinned him to the ground, a white officer’s knee at his throat for more than eight minutes. (Bailey, 7/15)
The Wall Street Journal:
Minneapolis Police Officer Quickly Drew Gun On Crying George Floyd
Within seconds of tapping the butt of a metal flashlight on the driver’s side window of Mr. Floyd’s vehicle and ordering him to show his hands, Mr. Lane drew his service weapon and pointed it at Mr. Floyd. “I’m sorry, I’m so sorry. God dang, man. I got, I got shot the same way, Mr. Officer, before,” Mr. Floyd said through tears as he lay his head on the steering wheel, before placing his hands atop his head at Mr. Lane’s order. (Ailworth and Wernau, 7/15)