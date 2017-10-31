Policy Banning Transgender Troops From Serving Blocked By Federal Judge

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly issues an injunction, saying that the policy seemed to be based on a “disapproval of transgender people generally.”

The New York Times: Judge Blocks Trump’s Ban On Transgender Troops In Military

A federal judge on Monday temporarily blocked a White House policy barring military service by transgender troops, ruling that it was based on “disapproval of transgender people generally.” Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia found the administration’s justification for the ban, which was set to take effect in March 2018, to be suspect and likely unconstitutional. She ruled that the military’s current policy should remain in place. (Philipps, 10/30)

The Wall Street Journal: Judge Blocks Trump’s Transgender Military Ban For Now

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in Washington, D.C., ruled preliminarily that Mr. Trump’s ban, announced on Twitter in July and formalized in a presidential memorandum in August, is likely unconstitutional. She issued an injunction that bars its implementation for now while legal proceedings continue. The 76-page decision came in response to a lawsuit brought by current and aspiring members of the armed services. Judge Kollar-Kotelly, a Bill Clinton appointee, said the policy likely violated the Constitution’s guarantee of due process under the law. (Kendall and Lubold, 10/30)

