Policy Thoughts: Weighing The Wisdom Of Using The ACA To Pay For Tax Cuts; Have Efforts To Scrap Obamacare Made It Stronger?

Opinion writers offer their thoughts on a range of health policy topics, including future congressional efforts to move on the Alexander-Murray bill, the importance of access to health insurance and the latest on Medicaid from Ohio and Iowa.

Los Angeles Times: Sabotage Obamacare To Finance More Tax Cuts For The Rich? No Thanks

As Republicans try to rush a tax bill through Congress, some lawmakers want to use the measure to kill a key piece of the Affordable Care Act. Doing so would free up more dollars for tax cuts, but in the most shortsighted and cynical way: by inducing fewer low- and moderate-income Americans to sign up for health insurance. Oh and yes, it would cause premiums to rise even faster for those who get their insurance coverage through Obamacare. (11/14)

USA Today: Obamacare Verdict Is In, But Will Trump Let GOP Scrap Repeal?

Watching Republicans continue to pull out the stops to end or severely hobble the Affordable Care Act is beginning to feel like watching someone bang their head against a brick wall, over and over. The head is bloody, but the wall is just fine. (Andy Slavitt, 11/13)

The Nashville Tennessean: Corker, Alexander Should Push For Quick Health Care Fix

The only certainty we have these days regarding the Affordable Care Act is that of uncertainty. We seem to be in a perpetually suspenseful state of chaos with lack of clarity around policies and what will happen next. (Yuri Cunza, 11/13)

CT Mirror: Everyone Should Be Entitled To Health Insurance, Even The Middle Class

The Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as Obamacare, is a perverse twist on the Robin Hood tale. Rather than steal from the rich, Obamacare has taken from the middle class. Prior to ACA, the self-employed middle class had many options for comprehensive insurance. They were largely able to afford their premiums and deductibles, and out of pocket costs were manageable. Most importantly, they were free to choose their own doctors and hospitals from a nationwide provider network. (Martin H. Klein, 11/13)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Medicaid Cuts Will Hurt Hospitals, Patients

Ohio hospitals have long been committed to being part of the solution to curtailing health care costs while ensuring quality health care can be delivered efficiently; ultimately leading to a healthier Ohio for all citizens. But hospitals now are facing hundreds of millions of dollars in new Medicaid cuts. Ultimately, patients will be affected. (Dr. Kevin Webb, 11/13)

The Des Moines Register: Good Riddance, AmeriHealth: One Private Medicaid Insurer Down, Two To Go

Goodbye, AmeriHealth Caritas. Don’t let Iowa’s door hit you on the backside after abruptly abandoning your contract with the state to manage the health care of more than 200,000 Medicaid beneficiaries. (11/13)

