Positive COVID Test? Isolate For 10 Days, CDC Now Says
Updated guidelines from the CDC for those who've gotten a positive coronavirus test result recommend isolating for 10 days after symptoms begin. For asymptomatic patients, it's 10 days from the testing date.
The Washington Post:
CDC Now Recommends Coronavirus-Positive People Isolate For 10 Days, Not 14 Days
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s self-isolation rules have been a facet of pandemic life since March. Those who test positive for the coronavirus but who do not have symptoms have counted down the minutes until they could be free to venture out, while the sick have worried about how long they could be a danger to their loved ones. Now the CDC, acknowledging expanded understanding about the infectiousness of the novel coronavirus, has changed some of its recommendations. (Eunjung Cha, 7/21)
The Hill:
Updated CDC Guide Says Self-Isolate For 10 Days After Positive COVID-19 Test
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its guidance on self-isolation for people who test positive for COVID-19. According to the new guidelines, people who are symptomatic with COVID-19 should isolate at home for 10 days after symptoms begin and for 24 hours after your fever has broken. "A limited number of persons with severe illness" and those who are severely immunocompromised may need to isolate for 20 days after symptom onset, the agency said. (Weixel, 7/21)