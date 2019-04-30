Power Discrepancy During Medical Training Manifests In Rates Of Sexual Harassment That Far Outpace Other Professions

Although the training landscape for the medical field is starting to shift with the rest of the country, many women say there's more that should be done to address the crippling issue.

Bloomberg: America’s Medical Profession Has A Sexual Harassment Problem

Recent surveys, including one by the NAS, cited “disturbingly” high rates of harassment in medical school—for men and women. The report said “20-50 percent of women students” said they had experienced “sexually harassing behavior perpetrated by faculty [or] staff.” In one study, about half of female medical school students at Penn State University reported being sexually harassed by faculty or staff. An investigation at the University of Texas found 47 percent of female medical school students there had been harassed, versus 22 percent for women students across the university as a whole. (Fisk, 4/30)

