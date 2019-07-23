Pregnancy Care Is Poised For A High-Tech Revolution, But Some Worry That Will Cause More Trouble Than It’s Worth

Obstetrician-gynecologists are particularly worried about things like faulty or confusing data possibly sending women to their doctors when they don’t need to go or technology that's simply a waste of money. In other news at the intersection of technology and health care: paying for doctor appointments via apps and an uptick in virtual visits.

Stat: Pregnancy Tech Is ‘The Way Of The Future.’ But Do We Really Want It?

Pregnancy care is poised for a 21st century upgrade. Algorithms promise to detect the difference between real labor and a false alarm. Wearables give women a way to track contractions. Apps relay home blood pressure readings directly to doctors, offering a possible way to cut down on prenatal visits — and catch certain pregnancy complications before they become full-blown crises. (Thielking, 7/23)

The Wall Street Journal: Consumers Will Be Able To Pay For Doctor Visits On Their Phones, Via Anthem

Health insurers are racing to roll out new digital tools that give them a deeper role in health care, aiming to reduce costs and improve convenience for consumers. The latest sign is a new app from Anthem Inc. that is set to be introduced next week in one state, but later reach the big insurer’s full geographic territory. The app will let consumers, including those who don’t have its insurance, schedule and pay for medical visits through their smartphones, as well as learn potential diagnoses and text with doctors. (Wilde Mathews, 7/22)

Modern Healthcare: Virtual Visits Outside Of The Hospital Fueled Telehealth Growth

When a Mount Sinai Health System patient had to go to the emergency department for what turned out to be a stomach virus, Dr. Bruce Darrow followed up with him by video to ensure that it wasn't a heart issue. The patient, who had a history of heart problems, felt and looked great two days after he was discharged, the cardiologist and chief medical information officer at New York City-based Mount Sinai said. (Kacik, 7/22)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription