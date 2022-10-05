Prenatal Covid Vaccination Proves Effective; How Successful Is Jynneos In Preventing Monkeypox?

CIDRAP: COVID Vaccines In Pregnancy Tied To Lower Risk Of NICU Stay, Stillbirth

COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy was linked to a lower risk of neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admission, stillbirth, and maternal SARS-CoV-2 infection and no additional risk of preterm birth, small for gestational age (SGA), low Apgar score, cesarean delivery, postpartum hemorrhage, or chorioamnionitis, finds a systematic review and meta-analysis published yesterday in JAMA Pediatrics. (Beusekom, 10/4)

CIDRAP: Study Prompts More Monkeypox Vaccine Efficacy Questions

A new study published in JAMA documents 90 monkeypox cases after one or two doses of the Jynneos vaccine—including 2 infections 3 weeks or more after two doses—among more than 7,000 vaccine recipients. (Soucheray, 10/3)

FiercePharma: FDA Warns AZ's Evusheld Is Less Effective Against New Subvariant

On Monday, amid reports that the antibody combo is ineffective against the latest subvariant of omicron, BA.4.6, the FDA has updated (PDF) its fact sheet for Evusheld, saying it can increase the risk of COVID-19 infection for variants that the product does not neutralize. (Dunleavy, 10/4)

Miami Herald: Recall: Blood Pressure Drug Bottles With Heart Patient Drugs

Bottles of medication designed to keep blood pressure down contained medication designed to help prevent strokes and blood clots in people with heart conditions, causing a recall of one lot of each. (Neal, 10/2)

Reuters: AstraZeneca Pays 660% Premium For Gene Therapy Firm LogicBio

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics skyrocketed on Monday after Britain's AstraZeneca said it would buy the U.S.-based gene therapy developer at a rare 660% premium for $68 million. LogicBio is developing gene editing therapies to treat pediatric rare disease like methylmalonic acidemia, where the body cannot break down certain proteins and fats. (10/3)

FiercePharma: Constipation Prescription Awareness Remains Low Despite Known Risks Of Long-Term OTC Meds: Report

Despite patients' widespread acknowledgment of their recurring or chronic constipation, their knowledge of prescription and therapy options are low, according to a new report by Phreesia. (Renfrow, 10/4)

ScienceDaily: Robotic Drug Capsule Can Deliver Drugs To Gut

A new drug capsule can help large proteins such as insulin and small-molecule drugs be absorbed in the digestive tract. The capsule has a robotic cap that spins and tunnels through the mucus barrier when it reaches the small intestine, allowing drugs carried by the capsule to pass into cells lining the intestine. (Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 9/29)

Reuters: Eli Lilly Loses Bid To Cancel Teva Migraine-Drug Patents Before Emgality Trial

A Boston federal judge on Monday rejected Eli Lilly & Co's request to invalidate three Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH patents in a long-running legal battle over the companies' competing migraine medications. (Brittain, 10/4)

Reuters: U.S. Supreme Court Grants Novartis Request To Halt Gilenya Generic Rivals

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to halt an appeals court mandate that Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp said would green-light up to 20 generic versions of its blockbuster multiple-sclerosis drug Gilenya. (Brittain, 9/29)

FiercePharma: In Daiichi Case, Court Upholds Jury's 177.8M Infringement Ruling Against Novartis

In a long-running patent case against pharma giant Novartis, Daiichi Sankyo has secured a key win in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. (Becker, 10/4)

