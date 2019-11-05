Prescription Drug Costs A Main Culprit In Medicare Beneficiaries’ Financial Hardships, Report Finds

More than half of seriously ill Medicare beneficiaries struggle with medical costs, a report finds. The research surprised experts since Medicare is considered to offer relatively good coverage and most people have supplemental insurance to fill its gaps.

The Associated Press: 1 In 2 Seriously Ill Medicare Enrollees Struggles With Bills

More than half of seriously ill Medicare enrollees face financial hardships with medical bills, with prescription drug costs the leading problem, according to a study published Monday. The study in the journal Health Affairs comes as legislation to curb drug costs for seniors languishes in Congress and the growing financial exposure of patients with insurance is getting more attention in the nation's health care debates. (11/4)

Politico Pro: Sick Medicare Beneficiaries Face Financial Hardship, Study Finds

Patients cited high prescription drug costs as the most common source of financial hardship. “What stands out here are the extensive financial problems many seriously ill Medicare beneficiaries face paying for their prescription drugs today,” said the study’s lead author, Robert Blendon of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. (Luthi, 11/4)

Axios: Seniors Struggle To Afford Their Health Care

Why it matters: Medicare is supposed to be a safety net for America's seniors, but its lack of a cap on what beneficiaries pay out-of-pocket — and the fact that it doesn't cover some benefits — leads to many seniors falling through the cracks. (Owens, 11/5)

