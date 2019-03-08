Pressure Mounts On Sackler Family: Billionaires Tossed From Hedge Fund For Alleged Role In Opioid Crisis

First came the lawsuits from states and cities. Now, museums, non-profit organizations and financial services are reviewing ties or severing relationships with the family that controls Purdue Pharma LP. “An opioid-related tragedy affected someone with a personal relationship to me and other members of Hildene,'' fund manager Brett Jefferson said. News on the opioid epidemic comes from Missouri, Arizona and California, as well.

The Wall Street Journal: Hedge Fund Tosses Family That Controls Maker Of OxyContin

The billionaire family that controls OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP, already facing mounting legal and financial pressure, has been tossed out of a large hedge fund for its alleged role in fueling the opioid crisis. Investment entities of the Sackler family were told late last year by Hildene Capital Management that it was no longer comfortable managing their money. Hildene said last week that someone known by members of the firm had suffered an opioid tragedy. (Chung, Randazzo and Zuckerman, 3/7)

KCUR: Every State But Missouri Has An Opioid Database. Will That Change?

At the state capitol, which is being renovated, House Bill 188 is the latest effort to create a program to track opioids and other prescription drugs across Missouri. It’s sponsored by Republican state representative Holly Rehder, and it’s her sixth attempt. ...In the past, the main opposition has come from within Rehder’s own party, and one man in particular. Senator Rob Schaaf filibustered the bills, saying they infringed on patients’ privacy rights. (Valdivia, 3/7)

Arizona Republic: Opioid Battle: Chiropractic Coverage Could Be Added To AZ Medicaid

Arizonans on Medicaid could soon alleviate their chronic pain with a visit to a chiropractor — without having to pay out of pocket. The Legislature may add chiropractic services to the state's Medicaid coverage under Senate Bill 1097, which has passed through the Senate. (Atencio, 3/7)

KQED: Coroner Confirms Two San Quentin Inmates Who Died In December Had Overdosed

Two inmates found unresponsive in their cells at San Quentin State Prison in early December both died of drug overdoses, according to the Marin County coroner. ...California has spent tens of millions of dollars in recent years to stop drug smuggling, but dozens of inmates continue to die every year from overdoses. (Goldberg, 3/7)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription