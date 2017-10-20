Prices For Cancer Drugs Creeping Up Much Higher Than Inflation Warrants

“Some [increases] exceeded inflation drastically and some increased at a slower rate,” said Dr. Daniel Goldstein, the author of the study. “But overall, we’re seeing a gradual creep each year.”

Stat: Cancer Drug Prices Have Been Rising Much, Much Faster Than Inflation

The prices for injectable cancer drugs — including older medicines that face competition — rose over a recent eight-year period at rates that far exceeded inflation, according to a new study. Specifically, the mean price increase for 24 branded cancer medicines that were approved in the U.S. between 1996 and 2012 was a whopping 25 percent. After adjusting for inflation, the increase was 18 percent. Moreover, gradual price increases over the years can result in substantial cumulative increases. In this instance, the mean cumulative price increase for all two dozen drugs was 36.5 percent. (Silverman, 10/19)

In other pharmaceutical news —

Stat: Allergan Faces A Cheaper, Compounded Version Of Its Restasis Eye Drops

Hoping to capitalize on consumer outrage, Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (IMMY) plans to sell a cheaper, compounded version of the Restasis dry-eye treatment that is sold by Allergan (AGN) and has been at the center of a widening controversy in recent weeks. The company plans to sell its version for a fraction of the roughly $500 monthly cost for Restasis, which generated nearly $1.5 billion in sales last year, although may now face generic competition next year after a federal court judge last week invalidated several patents for the medicine. (Silverman, 10/19)

Stat: Celgene Just Lost A Crucial Drug For Its Revenue Stream After A Clinical Trial Blowup

Celgene just lost one of the most important drugs in its research pipeline to a late-stage clinical trial blowup. The drug is mongersen, a key component in Celgene’s burgeoning immunology and inflammation franchise. On Thursday, a phase 3 study of mongersen in Crohn’s disease was halted prematurely following a finding of clinical futility by independent monitors, the company said. (Feuerstein, 10/19)

CNN: City Of Los Angeles Opens Investigation Into Drugmaker Following CNN Report

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer has launched an investigation into California-based drugmaker Avanir Pharmaceuticals, the subject of a CNN report into its aggressive targeting of nursing home residents with a drug called Nuedexta that may be unnecessary or unsafe for this population. Feuer confirmed the investigation to CNN, saying that his office is seeking information and tips from the public to help determine whether state or federal laws have been broken in the sale, marketing or prescribing of Nuedexta. (Ellis and Hicken, 10/19)

