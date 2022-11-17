Primary Care Doctors Are Burning Out — Young Ones Particularly

Stat's headline says across 10 wealthy countries, the stress of the pandemic is contributing to high burnout rates, making doctors feel like their delivery of care is failing. Axios says that half of primary care physicians under age 55 in the U.S. say they're burned out and many may leave the profession.

Stat: Across 10 Countries, Primary Care Doctors Report High Burnout

The increased stress doctors have faced throughout the Covid-19 pandemic is making some feel like they are providing worse patient care, according to a new survey of primary care physicians from 10 wealthy countries. (Joseph, 11/17)

Axios: Burnout Plagues Younger Primary Care Physicians

Half of U.S. primary care physicians under the age of 55 say they're burned out and some anticipate leaving the profession in the next three years, per a new survey from the Commonwealth Fund. It's the latest evidence of doctor shortages that could hamper efforts to reduce health disparities and fill gaps in care as the nation emerges from the pandemic. (Dreher, 11/17)

In related news —

The Boston Globe: ‘It Feels Like We Just Got Them Into Harvard’: The High-Stakes Mission To Ease Gridlock Inside Mass. Hospital Emergency Departments

Gail McCabe has gotten good at scrounging and pleading, hunting for places that will accept patients ready to be discharged from Tufts Medical Center. They need rehabilitation or long-term care, but few facilities have room for them. (Lazar, 11/16)

More health care industry news —

Yahoo Finance: Uber Health Looking To Expand Food, Medical Delivery Services

Uber Health, a subsidy of the popular ride-sharing app, has seen growing demand for services as it continues its foray into the $4 trillion health-care industry. Global Head of Uber Health Caitlin Donovan said there is especially growing interest in delivery services for specialized meals and medical devices. When it launched in 2018, it was primarily for patient ride services. (Khemlani, 11/16)

Stat: Why Doesn't The U.S. Have More Black Doctors?

When LaShyra “Lash” Nolen was learning about how to recognize signs of Lyme disease in a class at Harvard Medical School, a fellow Black classmate pointed out that all the examples featured people with white skin. ”How would I recognize these on someone’s skin who looked like mine?” her classmate asked. (Trang, 11/16)

KHN: Fight Over Health Care Minimum Wage Yields A Split Decision In Southern California

An expensive fight over health worker pay in two Southern California cities appears to have ended in a draw, with each side claiming a victory and a loss. Inglewood residents were poised to approve a ballot measure that would boost the minimum wage to $25 at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities, and dialysis clinics. The latest vote count showed Measure HC leading 54% to 46%, according to Los Angeles County election officials. In Duarte, roughly 35 miles away, voters were on track to decisively reject a similar proposal, Measure J, 63% to 37%. (Bluth, 11/17)

KHN: How Banks And Private Equity Cash In When Patients Can’t Pay Their Medical Bills

Patients at North Carolina-based Atrium Health get what looks like an enticing pitch when they go to the nonprofit hospital system’s website: a payment plan from lender AccessOne. The plans offer “easy ways to make monthly payments” on medical bills, the website says. You don’t need good credit to get a loan. Everyone is approved. Nothing is reported to credit agencies. In Minnesota, Allina Health encourages its patients to sign up for an account with MedCredit Financial Services to “consolidate your health expenses.” In Southern California, Chino Valley Medical Center, part of the Prime Healthcare chain, touts “promotional financing options with the CareCredit credit card to help you get the care you need, when you need it.” (Levey and Pattani, 11/17)

