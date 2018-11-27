Privatizing Medicaid Program Only Saved Iowa About Half Of What Had Been Projected

When Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad's administration changed the system for overseeing health care for more than 600,000 poor and disabled Iowans, he projected it would produce $232 million in savings. A report by the outgoing Republican state auditor found that only $126 million has been saved. Meanwhile, Democrats, who are troubled by what they see as deteriorating care under the new system, question if the state really saved anything. Medicaid news comes out of Virginia, Tennessee and Kansas, as well.

The Associated Press: Audit: Iowa Medicaid Savings Barely Half What Was Projected

Iowa saved $126 million this year from privatizing its Medicaid system, barely half what former Gov. Terry Branstad projected when he forced the change in 2016, according to an audit released Monday. The report by Auditor Mary Mosiman also found officials and lawmakers have failed to file quarterly financial reports as required by state law. (Pitt, 11/26)

Des Moines Register: Audit: Privatized Medicaid Is Saving Iowa Taxpayers $126 Million Per Year

State Auditor Mary Mosiman said the May 2018 estimate of $141 million in annual savings was more accurate than earlier state estimates of $234 million and $47 million. Using the most recent estimation method with updated financial information, Mosiman's office estimates the fiscal year 2018 savings at $126 million. The auditor chided the Iowa Department of Human Services for failing to have an accurate way to estimate the savings when the state made the shift to private Medicaid management in 2016. (Leys and Rodriguez, 11/26)

The Associated Press: Virginia Submits Medicaid Work Requirement Proposal To Feds

Virginia has submitted its proposed work requirement plan for some Medicaid recipients to the federal government for approval. Department of Medical Assistance Services Director Jennifer Lee told lawmakers Monday that the state submitted its proposal to the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services last week. Virginia lawmakers voted to expand eligibility for the publicly funded health care program earlier this year that also included work requirement and copay provisions for certain newly eligible recipients. (11/27)

Richmond Times-Dispatch: Virginia Looks To Boost Medicaid Reimbursement To Attract More Doctors

With Virginia’s Medicaid program poised to expand coverage for hundreds of thousands of people, the state is considering a proposal to increase reimbursement rates for doctors to encourage them to provide care to more patients under the program. The Department of Medical Assistance Services has asked Gov. Ralph Northam to include $19.1 million in his proposals next month for the two-year budget to boost Medicaid reimbursements for primary care doctors and reduce the gap with the federal Medicare program for the elderly. (Martz, 11/26)

Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Families Hurt Financially While Caring For Kids With Disabilities

In Tennessee, nearly all children with severe disabilities who come from middle- and high-income families do not qualify for the state's Medicaid program. As a result, many parents shoulder the burden of thousands of dollars in medical bills for the therapies and vital equipment that private insurance does not cover. Others simply cannot provide their children the care they need because the cost is too much and the state will not help. (Bliss, 11/26)

Kansas City Star: Medicaid Expansion 2020 Ballot Initiative Filed In Missouri

Gary Peterson’s petition drive to get Medicaid expansion on the ballot in Missouri this year never really got off the ground.But Peterson is not giving up, for one compelling reason: Pretty much everywhere it gets on the ballot, it passes. (Marso, 11/27)

