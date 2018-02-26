Professionals Open Up About Unwritten Rules Regarding Racial Issues In Health Workplaces

Despite many of the nation's hospitals pledging to increase diversity on their boards and in their management and physician workforces, health care remains predominantly white. Black professionals talk about the obstacles they face breaking into the industry.

Modern Healthcare: Racism Still A Problem In Healthcare's C-Suite

Black professionals who hope to reach administrative positions in hospital systems know to keep their mouths shut when it comes to issues of diversity, inclusion and race. Speak out, and they risk being branded angry or difficult, labels that stick once assigned. Better to have a silent seat at the table, than no seat at all. Black professionals and those of other minority backgrounds also understand the necessity of collecting master's degrees, equipping themselves with multiple advanced diplomas and crossing their fingers that it's enough to prove they can do the job. Even if the same isn't expected of their white colleagues, it's a prerequisite for getting a toe in the door. (Livingston, 2/24)

In other news —

Stat: Scientist Takes Her Sexual Harassment Findings To Congress

Kathryn Clancy has spent years studying the many ways sexual harassment pervades science, from university research labs to field biology sites. This week, she’s taking those findings to Congress. The University of Illinois anthropology professor has found that harassment against women — and in particular, women of color — runs rampant in the space sciences. She’s surveyed researchers about the pervasiveness of sexual harassment and assault during scientific field work. She’s called out universities — which she says haven’t done enough to create change in research labs — to her thousands of Twitter followers. (Thielking, 2/26)

